2 Zodiac Signs Attract Real Luck & Abundance On April 12, 2025

On April 12, 2025, two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance. Their horoscopes benefit from the astrological moment we’ve been waiting for: the Pink Full Moon in Libra. This is no ordinary lunation, it arrives on the same day that Venus, the ruler of Libra, stations direct.

Venus Retrograde in Libra has been guiding us through a period of reflection, urging us to reassess the balance in our relationships, align with our passions, and express our worth with poise. This Full Moon, paired with Venus’ direct motion, will reveal where we can no longer betray our values to keep the peace — it’s time we restore harmony on our own terms.

Saturday's Full Moon is bringing clarity in the form of confrontation. Not necessarily with others, but with the parts of ourselves where we’ve stayed silent to keep things “balanced.” It will expose the energetic debts we’ve racked up by over-giving, overstaying, or oversharing in places that never gave back. It’s here to help us see the facades we’ve ignored, those hidden behind forced smiles, half-truths, and endless apologies.

This lunar event, directly opposite the Sun in Aries, is helping us strike a balance between “me” and “we,” especially in our relationships. Today, you can expect breakthroughs around love, collaboration, and self-worth — particularly if you’re ready to stop compromising your needs to avoid conflict. The universe is asking us to clarify where we’ve betrayed our needs for connection and to rediscover a version of abundance rooted in mutual respect and inner alignment. As you do, you’ll find that abundance flows effortlessly.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on April 12, 2025:

1. Aries

This month has been all about you, charging ahead. But today, the cosmos asks you to pause and look at your relationships. The Full Moon in Libra is pushing you to find a balance between your fiery needs and those of the important people in your life — and we know, compromise isn’t always the first thing on your mind.

This Full Moon shows you how much you’ve evolved in learning to share your space (emotionally and practically), even if it means stepping back from your usual “me first” mentality. This is a moment to prove that you can give as much as you take. This lunation could bring breakthroughs that bring you closer to a partner, solidify your commitment or drive a shared goal to the finish line.

This Full Moon in Libra will also burn bridges and rebuild them in a way that marks the start of the next chapter in your relationships. You might find yourself blasting ahead with a partner, tackling more responsibilities, or smashing through a major milestone together.

This is your chance to move ahead with someone important in your life, whether love, business, or friendship — it’s time to make things happen! But, if there’s tension, this Full Moon could also be the final red flag, signalling the end and something new. The energy now is all about overcoming the obstacles holding you back. Whatever decisions you tackle in your relationships today, expect bold breakthroughs that’ll ignite abundance in powerful, lasting ways.

2. Libra

Libra, this Full Moon is finally all about you — your rebalancing, your return to equilibrium. You’ve allowed others to disrupt your plans while tending to the needs of others in a way that kept you in a state of error. Now, your efforts align to restore your energy.

This lunation calls you back to your center of gravity, where true peace comes from honoring your needs just as much as everyone else’s. As you close the door on an old version of yourself, you’re stepping into a version that reflects what you truly want, and that shift will feel empowering.

You're learning that you don't always have to play nice. It's OK to say, “Actually, that doesn’t work for me anymore". This Full Moon is about finding balance on your own terms — not the performative kind, but the real-deal alignment where your inner world finally matches the outer one.

So go ahead: recalibrate, rebalance, and maybe even ruffle some feathers if it means staying true to yourself. Abundance now comes when you stop ignoring yourself and start choosing partnerships, passions, and paths that resonate with your authentic self. The more you let your intuition guide you and find the courage to assert your needs, the more the universe will reflect that back to you, in the form of beautiful connections and major abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.