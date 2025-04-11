4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On April 12, 2025

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. Venus Direct is the transit of the day, and the means the beginning of something great for many of us here. With Venus previously in retrograde, we may have run into arguments with spouses and partners. Venus Direct realigns us, once again.

With Venus Direct, we are no longer afraid to confront our romantic partners or bring up things that we've crushed down due to fear. We trust in our partner and in love itself. With the cosmic lines of communication now open, we see all that is before us as a special gift from the universe.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on April 12, 2025:

1. Aries

Venus Direct is no joke, Aries. During this major transit, many things in your life will become very clear, and one of them is how you work things out in your romantic life. But this day's positive message isn't just about love, it's about connection.

To know that Venus, the planet of love and beauty, has exited its retrograde is to know that you, Aries, are about to end certain kinds of strife in your life. Problems in your relationship become things of the past; it's all good.

You'll also see that on April 12, you and the people in your life feel much more centered and connected. You see the future as something that holds beauty and promise, and all of this is incredibly encouraging for you, Aries.

2. Cancer

There are moments in your life when you feel overwhelmed by the opinions of others. In wanting to please those people, you end up sacrificing your peace of mind. You want people to like and love you, but sometimes they ask too much of you.

That's why during Venus Direct, it seems like you get a serious break. The pressure is off, the opinions do not seem all that intense, and you feel as if you've been given a break.

Not only that, but the opinions you dread hearing about don't seem that pushy anymore. Venus Direct has a way with softening attitudes, and you may even find that being social and spending time with these people is a good thing. Who knew!

3. Virgo

On this day, April 12, the universe lets you know that it's "safe to go back in the water." This means that you've been holding off when it comes to expressing your love to someone in your life.

It's not that you are cold or unfeeling, it's that while Venus was in retrograde, you felt as if you wanted to just stand back and witness the relationship as opposed to getting your hands dirty with trying to mend it.

While this might sound counterproductive, it actually ends up working for you, Virgo. During Venus Direct, everything flips back again, and you'll see that the time you spent "witnessing" ended up bringing you wisdom and insight into the romance. Good for you.

4. Sagittarius

During Venus Direct, you'll find that you are now more open to the idea of loving someone and letting love into your life in general. The thing with you, Sagittarius, is that you're so good on your own that you rarely feel needy, and so love passes you by.

You are certainly not desperate for love, but during Venus Direct, you entertain the idea that maybe this could be a good thing — a fun thing. The idea of connecting with someone feels right to you. That's Venus Direct in a nutshell.

So, you go for it, fearlessly. As a Sagittarius, you find that the energy of love is more than romantic; it's inspiring, artistic, and engaging. Your message of the day is to go for it, to not shy away, and to have the experience, as it is positive and helpful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.