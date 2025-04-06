11 Common Traits Of A Person Who Chronically Attracts Negativity

There is a huge shift in consciousness happening globally, and it's really gaining momentum. People are starting to understand how negativity attracts negativity, and no longer laugh at the idea of "bad energy". Most people now accept that those who seem to chronically attract negativity are doing something to make that happen.

More and more people are talking in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration. We are well in the Quantum Age and it's not just for the scientists anymore, though some people will be the last to feel this quantum shift in humanity's awareness.

Here are 11 signs of a person who chronically attracts negativity

1. They miss signs and synchronicities

The Universe sends us little pointers and signs throughout the day. A song on the radio that provokes a strong reaction, or the personally relevant writing on the back of a van in a traffic jam. Even number sequences such as 222, 444, and 1111 can be nudges from the Universe you could benefit from paying attention to.

Closing yourself off to the magic of positivity in daily life means you may be missing these magical moments.

2. They feel isolated and alone

From a Quantum perspective, according to Studies in History and Philosophy of Modern Physics, nothing is separate and everything is connected. The space once believed to contain nothing contains everything! Reconnecting to the Earth via nature and making time to hang out with people with a similar vibration to you or higher is a great way to rediscover your balance.

3. They are closed off to intuition and prompts from the spiritual guidance team

Depending on how your intuition works, you could be missing some valuable messages from your higher self and your guides. Some of us feel intuition strongly, some will have an internal hearing and others may have visuals. With enough practice, everyone has an intuitive ability, sometimes you can cultivate the ability to use a few at the same time.

4. They have lost their spiritual practice

Maybe you have fallen out of love with your yoga mat, or meditation is the last thing you want to do. These are all pointers you have fallen off the magic train and you are heading for Glum Town.

Deep inside you, you know these all are forms of soul medicine and to not use these ancient practices to keep you in your daily ease and flow should be considered a form of self-punishment! Everything starts getting better when you are genuinely love yourself first.

5. They can't fill the emptiness inside

Ever notice a void-like feeling inside that seems never-ending and no amount of fun, food, buying stuff, drugs, and alcohol seems to change it? Sure things can distract you for a bit, but sooner or later your awareness always comes back to the emptiness inside.

When you hear people talking about shadow work, this is it, as described by the American Psychological Association. You need to go into your internal cupboards and give yourself a jolly good spring clean! You have to sort out your internal stuff for your outer world to reflect the frequency you are sending out.

This signal is what the Law of Attraction responds too. Always, with no exceptions. If your cupboards are full you are not leaving room for Magic!

6. They have low mood, depression, and thoughts of negativity

These are all signs according to Ester Hicks you are moving in a direction away from the truth of who you are and the constant guidance the Higher part of you is always offering.

7. They feel blocked, stuck, and unable to move forward

Life without a magic connection just doesn't move. It feels like you are constantly paddling upstream.

8. Their life just isn't flowing for them

You're missing opportunities you think should have been for you. If everything is connected by energy and the Law of Attraction is responding to the vibes you are putting out, it stands to reason your life would be lacking in ease and flow if you are disconnected.

9. They are more negative people

You are attracting people into your life who are also having a bad time, and who tend to focus more on what's wrong in life. Like attracts like, and if you are not shining the light of your inner magic, you are going to be hanging out with Souls who are vibing just like you.

10. Their heart feels closed off and in protection mode

You struggle to find joy and appreciation for your daily life. It doesn't matter if you are 3 years young or 80, your heart was designed to delight in the awe, wonder, and magic of this incredible world we share, and anything less is going to give you a sad heart.

11. They have physical symptoms

Your body isn't feeling great and you feel on a low ebb most of the time. Given all the other points you've just read, it'll come as no surprise that by cutting yourself off from the life force of the magic of the universe and the energy that creates worlds. It's gonna make you feel physical pain, maybe not straight away, but eventually, your body will begin to protest.

LouLou Palmer is a professional and personal development coach with over 20 years of experience utilizing science-based therapies, Shamanic techniques, and other modalities. Her work, profiled on BBC Woman's Hour, is based in the UK but available globally.