Relationships Enter A Hopeful New Era For 5 Zodiac Signs All Week From April 7 - 13

A hopeful new era begins for five zodiac signs and their relationships starting the week of April 7 to 13, 2025. As wonderful as love is, it isn’t always perfect. Sometimes you need a second chance or you must become the one who pursues. While the phase of Mercury and Venus retrograde seemed to stretch forever, they now end the week of April 7, which means the wait is over and love has finally arrived.

On Saturday, April 12, the Full Moon in Libra rises along with Venus stationing direct in Pisces. It’s safe to trust in your feelings again, as well as the intentions and actions of your romantic partner. This aspect of being able to move from reflection into clarity will be intensified by Venus stationing directly in Pisces alongside the Full Moon in Libra, helping you feel the energy of second chances and new beginnings.

Relationships enter a hopeful new era for five zodiac signs the week starting April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Virgo

Ease will begin to return to your romantic life, dear Virgo. You will want to give yourself time for the dust to settle, rather than rushing ahead and trying to take action or make decisions. Mercury has been retrograde in Pisces, the ruler of your relationships, since March 29. This led to confusion, disagreements, and the inability to express what needed to be resolved.

Mercury retrograde in Pisces also brought up past issues or themes you hadn’t yet dealt with to clear the decks and provide a fresh start. You are beginning a new chapter in your romantic life with the North Node now in Pisces and the South Node in Virgo. While this eclipse series is just beginning, you can expect it to impact your romantic life greatly, so this Mercury retrograde period is essential.

Mercury governs communication and how you think, and when it’s in retrograde motion, these themes can feel slow and confusing. Past arguments can also occur during this phase because it will bring up previous discussions, or those topics you tried to avoid. Mercury retrograde may not be easy, but it lets you get everything out in the open and see any hidden truths necessary to keep growing.

As Mercury finally stations direct in Pisces on March 27, you will begin to feel clearer, allowing you to focus on moving forward rather than remaining stuck in the past. Try to use the time from April 7 to April 16 when Mercury is direct in Pisces to address anything that did arise or make plans for the future, trusting that you are now safe to trust yourself and your feelings.

2. Aries

The past does not define you, sweet Aries. The Aries and Libra eclipses have now completed, and the eclipse window closes with the Full Moon in Libra. You’ve had a final eclipse in your sign on March 29, now you can move forward into a new beginning.

Mars in Cancer has ruled your domestic relationship, family, and home, which has been a primary focus for you since last fall. The purpose of this time was to clear any romantic karmic binds from the past and ensure that you have the home you need rather than giving that power away to someone else.

Now, as the Full Moon in Libra rises on Saturday, April 12, you can finally breathe a sweet sigh of relief knowing you have made it through one of the most transformative periods of your life. You can trust your partner, situations and events in your life. You don’t have to remain on guard or be hesitant to trust like you were in March.

Libra represents your romantic sector, and this Full Moon isn’t about endings but what you are letting go of to make space for love. With such a flurry of activity in Cancer this year, you want to ensure you have the space necessary for your forever love.

This may involve rearranging priorities or making space for a date night, especially until April 18 when Mars leaves Cancer for Leo. This next week will be important for you to set the tone for the future, ensuring that you can walk your talk and have the physical, mental, and emotional space for the love you hope to manifest.'

3. Scorpio

A relationship will only intensify what you have established for yourself, Scorpio. You may be tired of hearing that you must love yourself first or make yourself happy before attracting a relationship. However, it’s not that you don’t deserve love and joy, but that you are responsible for setting the tone for what you hope to receive. If you are still learning to love yourself, struggling with healing, or living a life aligned with your truth, you will attract a partner who is doing the same.

This isn’t because you deserve less than you’re worth, but because a relationship will only ever serve as a reflection of where you are with yourself. In this case, it’s not about just attaining a new mirror but changing your reflection. Whether you are in an existing connection or are still looking for love, embracing your power over your romantic life and what you experience is important.

Venus retrograde began on March 1 in the sign of Aries. During this time, themes surrounding change, well-being, and boundaries surfaced for you. This is the area of your life you want highlighted if you’re looking to create a healthier romantic relationship. However, on March 27, Venus shifted back into Pisces as part of its retrograde, bringing up themes of happiness, creativity, family, and romantic commitment.

The journey of Venus retrograde was to help you figure out how not just to have a healthier and happier relationship, but also life. You may have had challenges in your mental health and stamina the last few weeks that Venus retrograde was in Pisces. Still, you were invited to explore alternative modalities to improve your well-being and change your outlook.

While not easy, all this work will pay off once Venus stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12. From April 12 to April 30, Venus will continue to be direct in Pisces, so use this time to focus on loving yourself and being genuinely happy, as there’s no better way to improve your relationship than to start improving yourself.

4. Pisces

You deserve everything, not just crumbs, dear Pisces. You tend to be in relationships in which your partner breadcrumbs you. This means they give just enough to keep you there, but never truly what you want and deserve.

You find yourself making concessions and losing yourself in this process because it means that you’re always trying to prove you’re worthy or make yourself more desirable. However, you are exiting an extremely profound lesson period as Mercury stations direct on April 7 and Venus on April 12.

Since the end of March, the retrograde planets in your sign have helped you reflect and become more aware. While beneficial, this period didn’t create many opportunities for romance. Regardless of status, you focused on your process rather than maintaining a connection. Yet all that changes this week, allowing you to focus on your romantic needs and worthiness to receive all you deserve, not just crumbs.

While Mercury and Venus station direct in the days ahead, the Moon will shift into Virgo beginning Tuesday, April 8, and lasting into Friday, April 11. The Moon in Virgo activates your romantic sector and will help you tune back into your feelings and desire for romance. While you can tend to unconditionally love your partner easily, you also must learn that does not mean unconditional acceptance. You can leave a relationship where your needs are unmet, just as you have permission to state what you want.

Virgo is your opposing sign, which helps you look at the reality of a relationship rather than just what you wish was there. With Mercury and Venus direct in Pisces, you can trust and express yourself easily, so that as the Moon moves through Virgo, you can share your feelings or have that important conversation. Just don’t forget what it is you genuinely deserve.

5. Cancer

Your new beginning has arrived, dear Cancer. You have been setting an intention for love, whether attracting a new partner or reigniting the spark within an existing relationship. Improving your romantic life has been a central focus, although you may have found yourself holding space for other matters.

While you are strongly encouraged to pursue what you want and work on manifesting your desires, especially with Mars spending so much time in your sign of Cancer since last September, you need to pause before moving ahead.

This pause came in the form of Mercury and Venus retrograde in Pisces beginning on March 27. Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules over new beginnings, long-distance love affairs, and luck. Since the end of March, matters in your romantic life have seemed stalled out as you were asked to reflect on whether what you were going after was truly what you wanted.

Beginning on April 7 Mercury will station direct in Pisces, followed by Venus on April 12. Mercury and Venus are direct in Venus, which means the new beginning you’ve desired has finally arrived, all in divine timing. While future plans may have seemed confusing, especially if you are in a long-distance relationship, clarity and stability will finally begin to return. Mercury will remain direct in Pisces until April 16, while Venus will spend the remainder of the month there before moving into Aries on April 30.

This energy allows you to take action by planning, traveling, and going after what you want. With Mars in Cancer until April 18, you will have to be the one to take the lead in your relationship; however, after that date, once Mars is in Leo, you should feel you have the reciprocal relationship that you deserve. Don’t be afraid to take the lead and say what you’re hoping for in your relationship, as that is the only way to be confident that you will receive it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.