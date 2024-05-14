4 Magical Ways To Connect With Nature's Power

There are a million ways of moving through this world. Some people are street smart, others are book smart, and others are searching for their way of being. However you move through life, the magic of nature is communicating to you.

If you seek more magic in your life, reach out to your environment and notice what she offers you. This connection might be found in prayer, meditation, or simply being in nature.

Nine messengers from nature & what we can learn from them

The elk

Elk move through my backyard radiating energy of incredible power and demonstrating graceful strength. Their awareness promises the ability to shift at a moment’s notice.

The deer

Deer grazing near my porch share a surefooted gentleness. They move through life with ease, grace, and a very intuitive way of being. We can learn to lean into this.

The hummingbird

The hummingbird that dips in one morning, shares love, joy, and good fortune.

The jackrabbits

Jackrabbits are active as the sun rises and sets, reminding us of abundance, resourcefulness, and speed. They have always been a catalyst for creativity.

The squirrels

As squirrels run around to gather food, we are reminded of abundance and the ability to balance awareness of now and the future.

Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers can remind us of the connection between the soul and the grounded energy of Earth.

Ravens

The shiny black feathers of the ravens who visit dance on both sides of the veil promise joy with plenty of cosmic experience.

Ponderosa pines

The pines share the energy of flexibility as they bend with the wind. Their glow of resilience reflects in the ashes and dirt.

The rocks

The rocks near me are smaller here, to indicate life’s challenges are becoming easier to navigate.

Embrace the desire to learn all the meaning within nature's messages. Nothing separates us from a new understanding of creation and life. For many lives, we have been calling for this energy of renewal.

Four ways to find the messengers in your life

1. What elements are around your home?

Air, earth, fire, and water surround us most of the time. Are you predominately surrounded by water, near a river or ocean? Or land, in the mountains, valleys, or canyons? Do you find yourself drawn to a particular element?

gabllima via Shutterstock

2. What animals are in your neighborhood and native to your region?

What is unique about their energy, the way they move, or how they interact? How can you embrace this?

3. What are the geological formations near you?

The physical environment has an impact as well. Do you have tall mountains framing your town? Do they keep you safe or remind you of obstacles to overcome? Are you on the wide open plains where the wind blows freely?

4. What plant medicine is vibrant in your local area?

Humans are deeply connected to the plant kingdom. Do they have specific healing properties? Are they edible? What nutrients do they contain? What animals eat them?

As your connection with observing and reading nature grows, lean into the powerful energy that surrounds you and let the magic begin.

Nature surrounds us with empowerment

A couple of years ago, when hiking with one of my daughters near Phoenix, the sky was dark with smoke. We learned it was from a forest fire burning out of control in Flagstaff, Arizona. Coincidentally, my new home is very near where that particular fire raged. I now hike in areas where some trees have turned to ashes, and others stand marked by the blaze of fire.

I am struck by the similarity of my life and the land my new home is near. I haven’t suffered damage from a fire, but the landscape of my mind and life has completely changed. What wasn’t serving me was being transformed into new possibilities.

We rise with nature from fertile ashes

In comparison to the healing energy of the low Arizona desert, this new land holds the power of magic. I reclaimed physical strength and self-worth in the low desert and learned to work with the power of nature's messages. I easily see the magic through my windows.

I am called to explore the trails with a new awareness. In other times and places, it might be compared to turning water into wine or a fiery bird that self-renews. What some might see as a tree growing in the ashes, I read that tree as the story of survival and a connection beyond time and space.

Mark Skalny via Shutterstock

The sleeping volcanoes and soil hold each of us steady as our consciousness continues to expand. The water and wind help us let go of everything holding us back from our highest way of being. Collectively, we are the sky, cradling the sun and moon while we weave stories through the stars.

Step out into your world, look, listen, smell, feel, and be open to the magic of nature and the messages of empowerment she brings with joy of every moment.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.