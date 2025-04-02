What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 3, According To A Tarot Reader

Sometimes the news you get from a tarot card reading isn't what you wanted, but it is helpful, insightful, and just what you need to know. Such is the case for each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope on April 3, 2025. The Moon is a bit moody today, and the astrological weather is turbulent. The Moon will be in square mode, which is negative and difficult at times, but it can also be productive if you reframe your outlook.

We have a shift later in the evening, around 7 p.m. EST. The Moon will leave Gemini to enter Cancer, where it will make a first contact with Neptune. Illusion may try to persuade us to give up our goals or quit. Don't. Tomorrow will be a much better day! Let's find out what we need to know individually for each zodiac sign, according to a tarot card reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about April 3, 2025, per their daily tarot horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Do you have to do that now, Aries? If you're careless, your impulsive side may get the best of you today. You could be triggered by communication challenges that offset your fear of missing out.

So, before you assume anything, stop and give your mind a chance to think about the situation first. What questions should you ask before jumping to conclusions?

Do you have all the facts you need right now? Take a moment to consider your action, then do what you think is best. Sometimes a pause is the best action to take.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Call a timeout, Taurus. Everyone needs a break sometimes, Taurus.

Today, you may want more me-time and less socializing with family. When you ask for space, you could get some concerned comments, but don't let that stop you from doing what is best for you.

You want to love people from a heart that feels rested and happy. So, if you need to recalibrate and relax, see this as an act of good for yourself and others. When you're ready to rejoin the world, everyone will appreciate that you prioritized self-care.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Make life comfy cozy for you and your loved ones, Gemini. A sweet opportunity is coming to you today to enhance your home in all the beautiful ways you desire.

You may receive a bonus check or your tax return. A part of you will want to save it, but is that the best use of your money right now?

It's like having found money in your pocket, and you'll want to invest it in your home or to acquire a new place. What will bring you a greater sense of stability and comfort into your life — and everyone else you love?

Your generous spirit will find ways to make your dollar stretch to get as much as possible from this financial windfall.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Be patient, Cancer. Today, you may experience some unusually inconvenient delays at work or with projects you're working on. You have to wait for an item or situation to move forward. This delay causes worry that things won't get done on time.

Remember that delays can be inconvenient, but they are often protective. You don't know what's happening behind the scenes, but the universe does!

You may be getting something better that will prevent you from losing time, energy, effort or resources in the future. Trust things as they are today.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Count your blessings, Leo, and you will have lots of them today, but they may not all be how you anticipated them.

Today could be one of those days where you seem to have everything you need, but not where they belong. The lack of organization can be a bit mind-boggling.

You might even wonder if the universe got your name right but delivered it to the wrong address.

When life gets a little crazy, a sense of humor can be a powerful super weapon. Rather than let life stress you out for its unusual way of working things out in your favor, but not to plan. Roll with it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

Are you looking for new opportunities, like a job or partnership for a passion project? Today, it may still seem like your options are slim pickings; however, don't let the lack of potential candidates stop you from pursuing your goals.

You may find that the people who are harder to get in touch with are the better ones to pursue. A little grit and determination can go a long way for you now.

Your circumstances are like iron sharpening iron — it helps you to learn about yourself and remove negative thoughts that hold you back from greatness.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Are you dreaming about your next getaway vacation? You may want to pack your bags and hop on the next trip out of town today, and that's perfectly OK to feel that way.

However, today isn't a day for escaping life; instead, it's important to live it to its fullest no matter what. Be strategic.

Create a list of things you have to accomplish today with one goal you want to hit in the near future — like a vacation with friends or a trip out of town with a partner.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may experience a sense of fulfillment in work requiring you to do the same thing repeatedly without creativity. But, what can you do to make it more enjoyable?

Not having to think hard about what you do can provide a wonderful opportunity to play your favorite music hit list.

You can daydream about the future or listen to a podcast or audiobook you recently downloaded. Think of a mindless task as a chance to catch up with a friend over the phone while you multitask.

There can be a lot of good found in the mundane if you look for it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement

Do you want to get back with an ex? Today, you may have the lucky opportunity to work a relationship out in your favor.

You may find that you can settle problems and communicate concerns with mutual interest and equally expended energy.

However, working things out doesn't mean it will be an easy thing to do. There can be hard feelings, tough emotions to navigate, and some forgiveness to give.

This can be a wonderful breakthrough day, but you must check your ego at the door. Hopefully, Sagittarius, you'll find a way to do it.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Ah, the beautiful planning period begins. This is where life gets messy before things start to make sense and appear in order. You may find it hard to figure out what is what.

There may be a point in the middle of the day where you want to give up and forget that you even thought of trying a new journey.

Try not to be so hard on yourself, Capricorn, when the negative talk starts in your mind. Instead, give yourself the Big Why talk. What is your reason for pursuing this venture? What is it that you want to see happen in your life?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Working hard and playing harder sounds great, doesn't it? But it can also become a prescription for disaster if you decide to spend more than you earned, or start to chip at your savings because you feel like you can afford to do so.

Today isn't a day to consider splurging on a luxury item because you think you deserve it. Instead, give yourself time to think about it.

It's better not to have buyer's remorse than to be inconvenienced tomorrow to do the shopping you wanted to do today.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You can always question authority and the rules you've been taught, but that doesn't mean bucking the system won't come with consequences.

When you start to show your rebellious thinking, some people may put you on their list of people they cannot relate to. This is a day to choose your words wisely.

Ask yourself if speaking freely positions you powerfully or causes you to fall from grace. Understanding your audience and reading the room is a smart thing to do. Don't simply assume others think like you do. They may not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.