4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On April 3, 2025

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe. We must keep our minds clear, as the universe wants us to know that something great is about to happen, and we need to be open mentally and spiritually to figure out what's up.

Astrologically, the transit Moon square Venus shows us that nothing is lost. If we've been going through a hard time, Venus energy comes to the rescue and helps us remove that karma. The special gift that four zodiac signs receive on this day is the gift of self-confidence and the ability to trust in one's own self.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on April 3, 2025:

1. Aries

On this day, April 3, the universe gives you the gift of taking back your power. This may seem odd to you, Aries, as you don't think of yourself as anyone who would consciously give away your power, and yet, you have.

Due to the presence of Moon square Venus, you'll realize that there's someone in your life whom you've given a little too much credit to. While they may be important to you, you now see that you've given them way more than you should.

So, the gift of realization is here for you, and with the transit of Moon square Venus at play, you'll refocus your love and attention back to yourself, where you feel you can do a better job. This is the right move, Aries.

2. Virgo

On the idea of giving away your power, much like Aries, you will see that during the transit of Moon square Venus, you have left some of the biggest decisions of YOUR life in someone else's hands. You know that you do so, but still, you do not question it.

April 3 awakens you to the idea that maybe you need to take back some of the control that this person has over you. You've given them way too much agency over your life; Moon square Venus insists you take it back.

You'll find that this is easier to do than you imagined. Sure, you got used to someone else doing it all, but they haven't done it RIGHT. Now, it's up to you to re-route your life according to your own rules. This is the smart move, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

You don't like being a skeptic, but life has shown that trust must be earned. You've received the gift of insight, and it's not drastic; in fact, it's quite sobering.

During the transit of Moon square Venus, you will see that there is someone in your life whom you've given too much credit to, and you've believed in them right from the start. That's all well and good and shows you are a champion for love; however, this person is not coming through for you.

Life has taught you to pull back when you feel there is something wrong, and the gift of insight kicks in big-time during this day, showing you that it's OK to trust your gut, even when your gut tells you that something is off with the person you wanted to trust.

4. Capricorn

The universe has gifted you with reflection on this day, Capricorn, and during Moon square Venus on April 3, you will find that you withhold your reaction to a certain situation that really wants you to react intensely.

There's someone who is trying to "get your goat." You see that this is a game you don't want to play, and the gift of reflection has you standing back so that you can gain perspective on what's happening.

This allows you to escape the clutches of another person's boredom as they try to involve you in something just for the sake of alleviating their boredom. Well, you don't want to play, and you show this through silence. Strong, smart Capricorn always knows the right moves.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.