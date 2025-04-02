Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 3, 2025

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. If you thought that your rough spell was going to last forever, do not worry another minute — the Cancer Moon is about to turn the page for us all. Astrologically, this transit brings us up to date, meaning life is just now starting to get better.

We are in the heart of Aries season, so staying positive and seeing things with an optimistic outlook is easy. We don't just believe it, we create it. This is so much of what makes life better for us, because during the Cancer Moon, we don't feel the need to doubt what we have. We are happily and quietly celebrating the idea that life is beautiful and that we are here to live it with joy.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on April 3, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Life gets better for you as of April 3, and so much of the reason why is because during the Cancer Moon, you know who you are. That may sound like an obvious statement, but even though we can identify who we are, it sometimes takes a while to actually "know" ourselves.

It's the Cancer Moon that has you feeling grounded and realistic, especially when it comes to the people in your life. You know who's a keeper and who is a casual acquaintance. Compartmentalizing your people helps you.

When you know what and who you're dealing with, you know the right moves to make. It's all about personal space and respect when it comes to you, Cancer. Life gets better the moment you demand respect, and it is during that moment that you get it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You enjoy transits like the Cancer Moon because you like the calming effect it has on you. This restores your faith in humanity, once again. You let the craziness happening in the world carry you away, and now, you feel like retreating.

During the Cancer Moon, retreat is possibly the best thing you can do, Libra. April 3 shows you that it's best to withdraw from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, just so you can think straight again.

This is how you're able to recreate your life from scratch. Yes, you have your personal history, but now you feel as if you can create more than just a vision of yourself being hassled by news events. This is YOUR life, after all, and from here on out, it just gets better.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

During the Cancer Moon, you might be grappling with the idea of things not working out as you planned, which is basically what life is all about. Nobody gets everything they want, which is why it's best to stay open and roll with the tide.

On April 3, it will hit you hard that for you to experience a better life, all you really have to do is become adaptable. There's no better helper in this situation than the Cancer Moon.

This lunar transit lets you see that a better life is waiting for you, and that all you have to do to claim it is let go of your rock-hard expectations. Flow with the changes, Scorpio; you will find that life gets much better this way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.