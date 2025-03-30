There are nine planets used in Western astrology (including luminaries the sun and the moon) and all material calculations are based on nine numbers. Each planet in astrology is associated with a particular number and rules a particular sign of the zodiac, thought to bestow each associated number with the individual characteristics, traits and vibrations of that planet and zodiac sign.

Using astrology, your birth date can tell a great deal about your social skills and how people perceive you, according to astrologer Alyssa Sharpe.

Advertisement

Your birth date reveals exactly how people perceive you:

Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th

Design: YourTango

If you were born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month, you are ruled by the Sun, according to Sharpe. The Sun is the giver of life, and those born on these days exude those strong, shining qualities.

Advertisement

“This means you’re very bright and vibrant; you’re a leader and people love your creative, fun-loving energy,” Sharpe said.

Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“If you were born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th," Sharpe said, "it means you are ruled by the Moon."

The Moon rules our emotions and inner world, "which means you’re kind of manipulative, a little bit emotional, but very nurturing and kind and a little standoffish at times."

Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

People born on the first, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month are ruled by Jupiter, Sharpe explained. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and expansion, "which means you have a lot of expansive energy and you are very wise and give a lot of advice to others.”

Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“If you were born on one of these dates," Sharpe said, "it means you are ruled by four, which is Uranus."

In astrology, Uranus is associated with rebellion and chaos as well as creativity and freedom. This "makes you very intelligent and wired a little differently to play with things," Sharpe explained, "so you might not have the best social skills but you are really smart.”

Born on 5th, 14th or 23rd

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Sharpe, those born on the fifth, 14th, or 23rd of any month "are ruled by Mercury." Mercury is the planet of communication, research, and intelligence. Likewise, Sharpe said, being born on any of these days makes you "cerebral, very logical and intelligent." That said, you may also be "kind of a trickster," Sharpe said. "You might like being with other people.”

Born on the 6th, 15th or 24th

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

‘If you were born on one of these days," Sharpe said, "you are ruled by Venus."

Venus is the planet of love, romance, beauty, and values, "so you are very charming with others and very kind and nurturing and loving in that way but also very flirtatious."

Born on the 7th, 16th or 25th

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

“If you were born on one of these days," according to Sharpe, "you are very isolated."

Neptune represents idealism, dreams, and fantasies, and encourages empathy and intuition. If you were born on any of these days, you probably "like to be in your own headspace not because you feel a little weird," Sharpe said, "but just because you are highly spiritual and empathic."

Born on the 8th, 17th or 26th

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Sharpe, those born on these days "are ruled by Saturn." Saturn is known as the planet of karma, and it's associated with discipline, tradition, and ambition. As Sharpe explained, this "makes you very authoritative, kind of bossy but also a little greedy with other people and kind of standoffish — but very cool.”

Born on the 9th, 18th or 27th

Design: YourTango

“Lastly," Sharpe said, "if you are born on one of these days, you are ruled by Mars."

Advertisement

Mars is the planet of action and aggression, and "Mars is someone who is very competitive, ambitious and sometimes a little passive-aggressive," Sharpe said. She explained that those born on these days may "try to play the peacemaker when they’re just not."

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.