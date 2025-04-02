Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 3, 2025

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, success arrives for three zodiac signs during the astrological transit Moon square Mercury. We are finally past the hurdles and obstacles. Moon square Mercury is no ordinary transit — it tells the story of hard times and intense battles. We, ourselves, have fought those battles, and we did a good job getting to the place where we are right now. This is a well-won outcome. Success finds us happy and ready.

Three zodiac signs will take in that success and wear it well. We have been patient and we trusted in both ourselves and in the universe, knowing that we've been on the path to success for a long time. April 3 brings the rewards and the knowledge of long-sought-after success.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Success arrives for three zodiac signs on April 3, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

It's not so much that success finds you on this date, April 3, but more along the lines of you meeting success halfway, as you play an enormous role in how you're arrived at this very successful stage in your life.

Being that you are now working with the transit of Moon square Mercury, you're done wasting any more time. Mercury's energy has you making up your mind in record time, and this is one of the most helpful things you can work with right now.

So, quick decisions, whether they are about relationships or money, do the trick for you, Aries. By trusting your gut, you're able to rise above any difficulty. Success finds you, and you find it. All is well in your world.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It would be a long shot for you to think that the success you're about to walk into has found you, as you've been seeking it out for what feels like your whole life. Yet, the timing of it all is pretty uncanny. During Moon square Mercury, things happen quickly.

So, you may have spent months or years trying to achieve the level of success you have right now, but it's the whole idea that it comes on so suddenly. That's the fun and exciting part for you, Taurus.

You can handle success very well; in fact, you've been prepping for this for so long that it's second nature to you. Moon square Mercury simply helps things along while making it easier for you to grasp the magnitude of what's going on here.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Nobody knows you, Gemini. While this isn't something you're proud of or even how you want to be, you know that your personal struggle is not the same as anyone else's. During Moon square Mercury, on April 3, you'll finally see a change, and it is one that could alter your time here.

Success seems to have broken through your shell and spotted you, worthy and deserving. So, it seems that you couldn't hide from success, and that all it took was one ounce of self-belief. You got it, Gemini.

While you are very unique and different, you still share certain universal traits, such as the need for love and acceptance as you are. Your success takes place during this day, proving to you that while you are unique, you are still worthy of great success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.