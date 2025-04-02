2 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Luck & Abundance On April 3, 2025

On April 3, 2025, two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance due to the Moon's and Venus's powerful energy. We find powerful momentum in deep reflection. Venus retrograde in Pisces invites us to uncover our hidden yearnings, understand what we truly want, and resurrect our soul's desires. Everything is aligning into place to get us ready for the abundant breakthrough that’s just ahead!

When Venus retrograde began in Aries, it tapped our brains and honored our somatic instincts. Now that Venus is in Pisces, it pulls us into emotional depths, asking us to release illusion and face the truth when understanding what we truly love, value, and seek to attract. Until Venus stations direct, there's a deep soul-searching foggy period. That’s where the Moon in Gemini comes in to counterbalance Venus’s introspective energy. The Moon fills the air with restless curiosity, and we feel an itch to act.

Advertisement

The Moon in Gemini, squaring Venus retrograde, gives us the movement and acuity to bring our desires into action. Squares are harsh, bringing the friction needed to help overcome obstacles. Gemini’s sharp-witted, born-to-pivot vibe gives us the intellectual push to move forward and take action toward our dreams.

While Venus retrograde asks us to reflect, the Moon in Gemini pushes us to take the next step and explore the ideas bubbling under the surface. Now’s the time to take those deep-sea realizations and turn them into something actionable. Put thoughts in play and be what the moment calls; make moves leading to luck and powerful, abundant progress.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs experience powerful luck and abundance on April 3, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, get ready for an emotional rollercoaster that makes you roar! Right now, the spotlight isn’t shining on you as it should — but let’s be real, Leo, you haven’t exactly been commanding it like the king of the jungle you are. It’s time to step into your full vitality and ask for the abundance you deserve.

Advertisement

You’ve got the lucky charm, the presence, and the regality to make the world sit up and notice. So, go ahead and start claiming what’s yours! When you pounce on the opportunity to ask for what you want, it will not only strengthen your pride of loyal supporters but also align you with the grand vision of the kingdom you’re meant to build — the one where your heart and ambitions rule the land, and brings you all the good fortune you’re looking for.

The Moon in Gemini is helping you to cut through the distractions and zero in on what truly deserves your royal attention. It’s asking you: in which direction do you want to pounce? Are you fixated on the warthog in the corner when you should be eyeing the zebra out in the open field?

This Moon-Venus square is allowing you to focus on what matters. Whether it’s sharpening your strength like a lion preparing for the hunt, fuelling your body with the energy that keeps you at your best or adding that extra touch of Leo-luxe to your daily routine, you're ready to start investing in your health for the long-term — because, as you know, health is wealth. Once you realize that life is best conquered one majestic feat at a time, you’ll truly start to feel like the king of the jungle, attracting all the prosperity and success your way.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you might find yourself at a crossroads that makes you question if you've left something behind that once brought you true joy, or if your path has veered off from what once felt aligned. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of new promises and never-ending projects, always pushing forward, checking things off your to-do list (because efficiency, right?), without looking back.

But Venus retrograde is asking you to slow down, to rediscover what once made you feel aligned with your deeper self. The abundance you’re seeking today isn’t about the new, Virgo. It’s about reawakening the old and bringing the forgotten parts of your life to create the luck and abundance you’re after.

Advertisement

As Venus in Pisces squares the Moon in Gemini, your professional life pushes you to prove all you’re capable of to the world. But, Virgo, you’re all far too familiar with that little voice of imperfection that nags you, making you wonder if you’re truly ready to step up. Truly, ever finished with a project. The Moon in Gemini reminds you that growth doesn’t come from avoiding mistakes but embracing them with the same meticulous attention you bring to everything else.

Perfect doesn’t always equal progress, and sometimes it’s the messy, imperfect moments that the most valuable lessons unfold. By letting go of the need for flawless execution and maintaining momentum, you’ll open yourself up to new opportunities for abundance. So, embrace the imperfections, because it’s in the imperfect moments where your true potential for success and good fortune lies.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.