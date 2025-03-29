What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of March 31 - April 6, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for March 31 to April 6, 2025, is guided by the two-card tarot reading featuring Queen of Swords and Two of Wands. With the Queen of Swords as the main card for the collective, it's important to be intellectually sharp, confident about your soft skills, and perceptive of the ways the world is changing around you.

The Two of Wands is the second tarot card for this week for everyone, and it urges us to be better at setting our goals and intentions that lead to growth and greater confidence. Conferring with people who give good advice and have strong know-how can uncover the answers you need. Curiosity edged with precision is required at this time.

The weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from March 31 to April 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card of the Week: The Magician

Aries, you have a brilliant tarot card at your service this week – The Magician. It's here to remind you just how powerful you are.

Don't believe it? Take a look at your past and all the resourcefulness that's gotten you this far. Don't dismiss your victories! After all, once you embrace yourself and your power, nothing can stand in your way.

Choose where you wish to direct this energy so nothing gets diluted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card of the Week: Queen of Cups

Taurus, you have the Queen of Cups on the table for you, urging the need to go slower and be more emotionally wise and loving this week.

Open your heart and allow love to shine through. Heart chakra meditation can help if you find yourself struggling with finding hope.

You may need to revisit your boundaries if you feel your gifts are being taken for granted.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card of the Week: Queen of Wands

Gemini, you have the Queen of Wands showing up for you this week. This is a sign that a powerful mentor figure will grace your life at this point, most likely a woman or one who identifies as feminine. It can even be your own mother.

This powerful feminine energy is not about feminine stereotypes but rather the actual power of the feminine spirit, which manifests through creativity, raw expression, fashion, and flair.

It's time to embrace this power, either as a student or as the symbol itself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card of the Week: Page of Swords

Cancer, you have the beautiful and sharp Page of Swords here for you, encouraging you to be strong-willed and clever this week.

This is especially important if you have felt like others or societal stereotypes have held you back from exercising your intelligence or personal power. Many of the sharpest and most intuitive investors and wealthy people in the world are Cancers.

Cancer is a cardinal zodiac sign of leadership and ambition — never forget your true power. It's time to embrace the Page of Swords and start practicing. You will shine in combining your intuition with your intellect.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card of the Week: Six of Pentacles

Leo, you have the Six of Pentacles as your tarot card this week. It encourages you to think and live in a manner that recognizes the worth and value of others.

You may be extraordinary in your chosen field, but it's normal to lean on others in those areas you're still learning. As long as you respect these interconnections, you will always have the best teams playing for you or inviting you to join them, and life will be good.

The Six of Pentacles also directly monetarily speaks of charity. So if you've been thinking along those lines for a while now, here's your sign to do what you've been thinking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card of the Week: Page of Cups

Virgo, you have the Page of Cups on the table for you this week with a message that may not appeal to you right away because this is a water card while you are an earth sign.

But because North Node is currently in Pisces (a water sign) and South Node in Virgo (an earth sign), the Page of Cups is the perfect messenger to slowly bring you out of your routines and stagnation and show you that there's much to explore in the world, especially from an intuitive rather than a practical mindset.

Learning from these experiences may feel unnatural to you at first, but then you will have a lightbulb moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card of the Week: Strength

Libra, your manifestation abilities are at an all-time high this week. Lean into this power — there's hidden knowledge and the cultivation of inner strength and abilities awaiting you on such a path.

Whether you choose to create a vision board (physical or electronic), light incense with a specific intention every single day, or meditate while holding a crystal in your palm, every choice will you to a greater understanding of yourself. Just remember not to let fears or doubts hold you back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card of the Week: King of Pentacles

Scorpio, you have the King of Pentacles showing up for you this week as a messenger of good times ahead, especially monetarily.

If you wish to channel this energy somewhere specific for the best returns on your time and effort, now's the time to do so. Manifesting and intention-setting can help you reap even more financial rewards.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card of the Week: Judgment

Sagittarius, you have Judgment as your tarot card for the week, emphasizing the need to rise from the throes of procrastination or lethargy and make your dreams come true.

Take stock of how you're feeling. Consider consulting a doctor to see if there are any vitamins you can add to your daily routine.

Judgment is also about the quality of your instincts when it comes to people and circumstances, so now's the time to hone that as well. How well do you know everyone in your inner circle?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card of the Week: Page of Swords

Capricorn, between the solar eclipse in Aries and Neptune also in the fellow cardinal sign, you can feel a powerful shift occurring in your life.

The Page of Swords is a reminder to stay vigilant and adaptable. While you may be tempted to take action under this impulsive energy, remember that we are still deep into retrograde season, which begs for patience and prudent planning.

You're the master of diligence and hard work, which this week will require of you. Trust your instincts,

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card of the Week: The World

Aquarius, you have a major arcana tarot card here for you – The World. You are reaching (or are about to reach) the successful conclusion of a large project or personal undertaking.

If there's a part of the world that you're itching to see or a vacation calling your name, this is the time to start making serious plans for how you can turn this dream into reality. Better still, take your friends or loved ones with you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card of the Week: Ten of Cups

Pisces, you have the wonderful Ten of Cups here for you this week as a sign of tremendous happiness and personal fulfillment.

This tarot card also reveals that some of you will win the competition you are taking part in or will receive a positive response in any business dealings or ventures.

The successful conclusion of goals and dreams is close.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.