Your Love Horoscope For Monday, March 31 Is Here — Mars Aligns With Saturn

On March 31, 2025, something special happens in each zodiac sign's love horoscope for the day: Mars aligns with Saturn for the third and final time. How might Mars and Saturn affect your zodiac sign? Are you ready to get the answers to the questions you’ve been asking? If so, you'll be satisfied and ready to move ahead soon. Just practice caution with any decisions before April 12, as Venus and Mercury will still be retrograde.

Mars in Cancer aligned with Saturn in Pisces on September 30, 2024, and February 9, 2025. What was happening in your life back then? While you may have been aware of your feelings, you were still enmeshed in karmic lessons and trying to control the outcome of your relationship. This was your journey's beginning, even if you had hoped to or did not try to take action around this time. Mars helped you prioritize relationships and emotional fulfillment through your choices, while Saturn wrapped up karmic lessons and taught you the importance of divine timing.

So, while you may have wanted to move ahead, you could have encountered challenges or confusion. Today, you'll see how things happen as they are meant to, and you are right where you are meant to be.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 31, 2025:

Aries

Let go of the grudges, dear Aries. Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces have taken you on a healing journey since last September, bringing closure and clarity to themes surrounding your home and family life.

This may have involved moving through a difficult separation or upheaval in your personal life where situations didn’t turn out as you had hoped.

However, now that the energy of Mars and Saturn is reaching fruition, it’s important to let go of any grudges. Everyone deserves to be happy and have love, especially you.

Taurus

Honor your feelings, Taurus. Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces have been helping you become less stoic in your relationship as you embrace vulnerability and sensitivity. This may have felt unnerving as you had to move past emotional blocks, and trust that your feelings were safe with your partner.

However, as you rose to the challenges, you received confirmation of the path that you were on. As Mars and Saturn meet for a third and final time, you can expect a need for an important conversation in your relationship regarding the future of your connection.

Remember everything you’ve learned and let yourself be completely honest, as you will be glad that you did.

Gemini

No one determines your worth, other than you, Gemini. While not stereotypically known, you have great empathy that allows you to cultivate meaningful relationships.

However, there is a point at which your understanding becomes your detriment as you excuse unhealthy or undesirable behavior in your relationship.

The series of alignments between Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces has helped you understand that your understanding must have limits, as you can no longer compromise your self-worth.

Pay close attention to any previous themes and be sure you aren’t letting yourself be overly understanding in a situation that doesn’t align with your worth.

Cancer

It’s now time to go after your dreams, dearest Cancer. Since last September, you’ve focused on what you authentically need and want from a relationship.

This may have had you challenge your past beliefs and learn to listen to yourself, but it’s brought immense rewards. As Mars in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces for the final time this year, you can manifest a long-held dream.

New love or a serious commitment is possible, but you must ensure it aligns with what you’ve learned about yourself.

Leo

You have to trust your inner self, Leo. In the past, you placed greater value on external validation in your relationships than on your intuition.

This has led you to be with partners that look like a match or agree to a dynamic that seems like the perfect relationship. Yet, despite this, you’ve been left feeling unfulfilled by your romantic life.

Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces teach us to embrace our intuition and let our inner selves guide us in romantic decisions.

This would have either deepened an existing relationship, or helped you see an ending was in order. Regardless of what you’ve been through, new love is right around the corner as long as you listen to your inner self.

Virgo

Build your dreams with the one you love, dear Virgo. Since September 30, Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces has brought up the need to share dreams and goals with your romantic partner.

However, in this process, you’ve also learned that you can’t force your dreams on another and control the outcome of your relationships. As Mars in Cancer prepares to meet Saturn in Pisces for a final time this year, it’s important to be sure that you and your partner are on the same page.

This will be especially true for themes surrounding commitment, and the life you have to build together.

Libra

You can’t sacrifice yourself to make a relationship work, Libra. There have been many lessons of the last year, but none more impactful than those in your romantic life.

Since September 2024, Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces have been helping you prioritize yourself and your aspirations.

At times, this has led to isolating yourself as you reflect on what you need to feel your best. However, the goal with this energy was to realize that you can no longer sacrifice yourself for a relationship.

Whether this means expressing your truth or your personal dreams, you can’t give up who you are to make a relationship work, especially one that is only meant to be a lesson.

Scorpio

Challenges help you to understand what is truly important, Scorpio. You’ve learned the difficult lesson of having restrictions teach you what you want for yourself and your romantic life.

This began in September 2024 when Mars in Cancer first met with Saturn in Pisces. Mars in Cancer rules over new beginnings and adventure, while Saturn in Pisces activates themes of relationships and happiness.

You may have had to make some tough decisions in the last few months, but if so, trust that the rewards are finally arriving.

Let yourself shed what isn’t important so you can focus on what is and attract the abundant relationship you genuinely desire.

Sagittarius

Nothing is stopping you from having the relationship you dream of, Sagittarius. Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces have brought themes of change and growth into your romantic life.

However, as part of this process, you’ve been forced to encounter the limitations either externally or those you hold internally that are stopping you from moving forward.

Throughout this process, you have been encouraged to embrace your healing so that with this final meeting of Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces, you can see how everything is beginning to fall into place in your romantic life.

Capricorn

Understanding will always be the bridge between two people, Capricorn. Since the end of 2024, you’ve focused on vulnerability, transparency and empathy in your relationship.

While you tend to be logically oriented, this journey has invited you to embrace your emotions and begin showing that side of yourself to the person you care about most in your life.

As Mars in Cancer meets Saturn in Pisces, you should see significant results in your romantic life, especially if you’re finally letting your emotional side take the lead.

Aquarius

Give yourself everything you’ve always needed, Aquarius. Beginning last September, when Mars in Cancer first aligned with Saturn in Pisces, you began to think differently about your worthiness and the life you had created for yourself.

While themes connected to boundaries and finances surfaced, you haven’t yet been able to sort out what that means for your romantic life.

However, as Mars in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces today, you will finally receive the clarity you need to move forward. Sometimes, it is as simple as whether another can truly treat you in the ways you deserve.

Pisces

There is always a higher purpose, beautiful Pisces. You may have felt restrictions in your romantic life since last September. This may have led to you deciding to embrace your singleness or feeling as if dating was not working out in the ways you had hoped.

While this journey felt like it would be permanent, it was a divine pause for you to focus on yourself and your romantic aspirations. As Mars in Cancer joins forces with Saturn in Pisces for the last time this year, you will see that all those excuses were just your fears coming through.

Let yourself believe in love, honor what you most want, and promise that you’ll never let excuses block the relationship you’ve always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.