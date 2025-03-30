5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On March 31, 2025

On Monday, March 31, 2025, if you experience synchronicities and discover repeating numbers everywhere, take note — you may just be one of the five zodiac signs with great horoscopes today. Big shifts are occurring, influencing today's horoscopes. We have the Moon in Taurus as the guiding force at this time. So allow your inner dreamer to marry your inner doer.

Today, focus on plans to achieve tangible resources and luxuries, whether that's a desire to purchase a house, expand one's investment portfolio, buy a diamond ring (to make a marriage proposal to a long-time partner), and more. You are only restricted by what you wish. Just make sure they are your own wishes and not peer pressure.

Saturn in Pisces also reminds us that little steps can conquer mountains. So don't be impatient. Fix your sights on a goal and then start moving. You will reach the finish line eventually and have a grand harvest for your efforts. Many of you will reap the respect of your community, too, along the way. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on March 31, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on March 31, 2025:

1. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 6 - 7 p.m.

Libra, your horoscope this Monday is all about the pros and cons of what you wish to accomplish or dream of. With the Sun in Aries lighting the way, it's time to be courageous and face your fears head-on. There may be a lot of challenges, whether this goal is related to your career, love life, or a personal project, but if the results make it worth it, then it's important to give it your best shot.

Some of you will thrive from chatting about life and philosophy with your best friend(s). Others should try to do at least one thing that shakes up your routine well, even if that's singing karaoke at home!

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Taurus: 5 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday is all about trusting the sacred powers within you, whether that's the power to give birth, the power of raw creativity, the power to multiply money, and so on. Even if others don't respect your gifts, you must respect them yourself, thus opening the way for more beautiful things to come to you in the future. Saturn in Pisces is here to light the way forward.

If possible, do some light meditation to help you recenter all your chakras. A binaural beats meditation can help too. When in doubt, go with the heart chakra frequency.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 4 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday is all about testing new theories and technologies and maybe even strategies to conquer your dreams. Sun in Aries is in your corner, hyping and encouraging you to be your cardinal zodiac self. Powerful results and outcomes await!

Now's also a good time to think about your loved ones and strengthen your bonds through quality time. Even if it's a weekday, do at least one thing together, like having breakfast or dinner or watching a movie before bed.

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 12 - 3 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to ask questions, seek answers, and never hold back your curiosity. We are still in Aries Season, so courage is the name of the game. Plus, with Neptune in Pisces in your corner, your creativity will be through the roof when you embrace your curiosity.

If possible, sing to yourself a song that has always brought tears to your eyes or made your heart beat faster. The stronger your emotions, the easier it will be to manifest your vision and dreams. This is especially true for those of you looking for love or who want to strengthen your bond with your soulmate.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday is all about the strangest mysteries of the world and hidden knowledge. With Pluto in Aquarius until 2044 be an investigator and a detective for the day. Watch documentaries, read a book on mysteries in history, or visit a museum about the ancient planet. Your discoveries will inspire you and also open your mind to the possibilities if only you push past your limitations.

If you can, balance out the intense energy of the above with some tender love and care later in the day or some self-care rituals. Retro vibes and nostalgia are called for here!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.