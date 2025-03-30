3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Success On March 31, 2025

On Monday, March 31, 2025, the Pisces Moon energy provides just the creativity three zodiac signs need to attract success. It certainly looks like the Waxing Crescent in Pisces is here to bring more than just good vibes; it brings a degree of success that is more than likely financial. Nice!

We may feel as if we didn't do much to attract this wave of abundance, and yet, it has found us, and we are certainly going to ride this wave. So, jump on in, because the success is having an open call.

This Pisces transit is special as it sets the tone for the day. Yes, success has found its way to us, but that doesn't mean we're now free to go crazy with it. It's all about the "one step at a time" concept. Success is here, so what's our next move?

Three zodiac signs attract major success on March 31, 2025:

1. Taurus

Now that March is just about over, you can't help but feel stoked for what's to come. You've always seen this month as one that finally shakes off the last of the Winter and prepares ready for the sunshine and Spring feeling.

Everything about you is in renewal mode, and that just generates positivity. As we all know, positivity attracts success. During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, you'll be there before it even arrives — success, that is.

You are ready, willing, and able to make the most of what's to come as you believe fully in your heart that success is about to find you. And it will. Nice, Taurus!

2. Leo

When success finds you on this last day of March, you'll be happy it did, as this is exactly the kind of inspiration you needed to enter April with. You feel as if everything is coming up, Leo, and you sure do like that feeling.

During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, all things seem possible, and that applies very well to the plans you have in mind. These plans are exactly what attract good luck and success to you. You are a magnet for positive energy on March 31.

That Pisces energy balances you out, too, as your fiery attitude can use the calming powers of the Waxing Crescent in Pisces. For the first time in a long while, you feel balanced and at ease. You are now ready for major success.

3. Capricorn

For you, the idea of success is second nature; you know it is destined to find you, and so you just let it happen. That's the beauty of being you, Capricorn. You know your worth, and never for a moment have you doubted it.

While not every moment of your life is overflowing with success, you are still quite confident that sooner or later, success will seek you out, so you're OK with waiting.

During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, it comes to you once again, and you are humble and gracious for its existence. Sure, you are confident that success is your fate, but you are also filled with gratitude and light. That's just how you roll, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.