What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Monday March 31 — Per A Tarot Card Reader

According to the day's tarot horoscope, what's in store for your zodiac sign on March 31, 2025? We start the day with a Taurus Moon, which puts some attention on material pursuits but also gives us a desire for peace and harmony in our lives.

The Sun is in Aries, so we are assertive and aggressive regarding what we want from life. We may be hyper-aware and sensitive to energy that doesn't fit in with our deepest desires, so we are likely to confront it. Let's see what each zodiac sign's card says about the rest of the day's energy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on March 31, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Prioritize your goals for the day. Today, the list of things you need to do will pile up, and you won't want to let that happen without a game plan. Start things off with a clear and specific plan in place. If you decide to take control, time will still fly, but at least you'll be in the driver's seat.

What can you delegate to others? What ought you say no to when asked if you can do one more thing? Even if you think you can adjust your work, should you? Aim to be realistic.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

You are a force to reckon with, Taurus. Today you'll need to find that tough interior that makes you who you are — strong and bull-like. Some situations may challenge your resolve or make you want to throw in the towel. You will want to, but you won't.

Today, when that tough moment comes, you'll find the inner strength you need to pull through. It will come from deep within you. Pride could be one of your most valuable resources. Pride doesn't always come before a fall; sometimes it comes when you need to take a stand for what you believe in.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Be courageous and think like a fighter. Today, you may notice someone acting a bit sneaky. Even though you can't put your finger on what exactly is transpiring, a part of you will not give up until you can.

You're a good communicator, so use your skills to ask probing questions. Pay attention to the small cues and body language signals being given off. Do you recognize any patterns? Does anything seem off? Take note!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Friendship is work, and today you may feel the weight of miscommunication with a best friend or a colleague whom you consider family. Are you carrying more of the workload or doing everything yourself?

Just like everything else, if you put your mind to working through these problems, you can do so. You may have to initiate a hard conversation to discuss what's going on. Your friend may not even know something is wrong due to the comfort levels of your relationship. Don't assume. Keep lines of communication open.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

Is it time to change jobs or take your career in a new direction? You may feel stagnant where you are now, but that doesn't mean you need to quit what you're doing.

Can you add to what you do to make it more interesting? How about adding a new skill by taking a course or getting additional training? You might find things for free online that help you sort out your interests or how to level up your career before the year is over.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Everyone makes mistakes, Virgo. You may experience a slight error in judgment due to tiredness, being distracted while making a rush decision or rushing a project that you know needs more time but someone else wants it done now.

Some situations just work out in a way you didn't plan, and that doesn't mean you're not a good leader or irresponsible. Give yourself grace. Let this moment teach you a lesson about assertiveness, but not one that crushes your character beneath judgmentalness.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Today, you may hear a secret that makes you wonder if you can truly trust someone you know. Everyone has secrets, but some secrets reveal a person's character.

What are you going to do? Self-reflect today. Decide tomorrow. When you get the opportunity to know those habits or hidden behaviors, it may feel like you're special because they trusted you. But a part of you may also feel like you've lost trust and prefer not to be as close as you once wanted to be. Trust your heart on this one, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Your relationship, likely one with an intimate partner, will improve today. You are able to find a solution to a conflict, and it may not have been easy. Emotionally, things start to feel less stressful, and as a result, you'll also feel more attracted to your mate; hope gets restored in the future.

The key is not holding a grudge or being too quick to bring up the past. Once you have both agreed to put a problem behind you, move on. A new start is an opportunity to create better memories. Why bring unpleasant ones up once they have been resolved?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Protect your vulnerabilities. You don't need to let every person you feel close to under your skin. Today, it's important to be extra cautious and selective about whom you disclose personal information to.

This tarot card indicates the potential for betrayal and may not be intentional. A person may share something you say to the wrong person. A slip of information that you wanted to remain private could be disclosed. Rather than feel like someone you know lacks discernment, keep information on a need-to-know basis to yourself.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Why rush into love? Are you ready for romance? You may go through a brief moment when you want to throw your whole heart into a relationship that is just getting started. Let the embers slow burn and grow into a more powerful, passionate fire.

When you rush a relationship, your closeness may not go beyond superficial. Get to know each other better. See where things go with time. Time is the true test of lasting love.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Take a break and rest. When you can kick back and relax, allow yourself to do so. You may not feel like you need a breather, but the moment you start, you'll feel the stress of life roll off your shoulders.

Enjoy a moment taking in nature. Let silence be your distraction instead of social media. Don't look at your phone for an hour or so. Let your brain enjoy some calmness.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Talk about separation or divorce could come up today. You may feel unhappy about a particular situation in love or another type of partnership, like work. This may be where the cracks in your relationship's foundation reveal themselves.

Rather than pretend you're unhappy, be honest. Talk things through and discuss what's happening. It's much easier to resolve problems you know are there than to tackle ones you are unaware of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.