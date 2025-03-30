2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 31, 2025

On March 31, 2025, we are getting an infusion of abundance and good luck as the astrological transits of the day present powerful opportunities for leveling up — and for two zodiac signs in particular, this beneficial astrology will be on a whole other level.

March 31, 2025, is all about Jupiter and its move into the sign of Gemini, which puts pressure on the parts of our horoscopes about our work and careers. That may sound stressful — and it might be to an extent, but pressure is likely to lead to results.

Of all the planets in the zodiac, Jupiter is perhaps the most advantageous to us all. It's not called "The Great Benefic" for nothing! It represents growth and expansion, wisdom, luck, and opportunity — a pretty powerful combination of attributes that has a major impact on how our lives shake out.

When the planet moves into Gemini, it tends to heighten the intellectual curiosity, communication skills, and desire to explore that Gemini is known for. This leads to everything from innovative sparks to networking skills that go to a whole new level — all of which can lead to those a-ha! moments that reap major rewards.

But that's not all — there's an added bonus. As Jupiter makes this transit, it will also sextile the Sun in a harmonious 60-degree aspect with similar themes around good communication and personal growth. And with the Sun being one of the three most important parts of anyone's zodiac, let's say we are all in for an infusion of positivity, even more so if you're one of these two zodiac signs. Get ready to receive!

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 31, 2025.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Jupiter is Sagittarius' planetary ruler. The planet has the most pull on those born under the sign of the archer because it's the most "at home" in this zodiac sign. Think of the relationship between these two as being super-charged — there's an extra jolt of electricity running between these two entities, a heavier gravitational pull, if you will (metaphorically speaking, anyway).

All the good juju and positive energy of Jupiter's stroll through Gemini will be on 11 for the Sagittarians. That could mean an infusion of just plain good luck on March 31. We could all use a bit of that.

But it could also mean something even better — good luck borne of hardship, which is to say a reversal of fortune. So if you've been in the trenches, March 31 might be the turning point you've been waiting for, and it's a great opportunity to get down to business on an action plan for that one goal you've been trying to crack.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

If all this good stuff Jupiter's doing is in your zodiac sign, you're in for a treat! Everything Jupiter stands for is heightened for Geminis during this transit, which means this is a time for personal growth, innovation, and maybe even reinvention.

Everything from your confidence to your curiosity — which Geminis have in spades every day of the year anyway — is likely to get a nudge from this transit, which means all the best parts of a Gemini, from your social skills to your expansive intellect, will be lighting up too.

Don't be surprised if March 31 brings something like a promotion at work or public recognition of one of your exploits or projects, because the pull of Jupiter on a Gemini at this time will be magnetic and obvious to everyone. And when that moment comes, don't shy away from it! Claim it, embrace it, and lean in — maybe even ask for more. The sky's the limit to where this boost can take you.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.