The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On March 31, 2025

On Monday, March 31, 2025, the universe has a special message for four zodiac signs — we just need to listen closely. It wants us to know that we are not alone, and that we are loved. It's hard to conceive of the idea of "outer space" loving us, but we've come to see the universe as a gigantic primordial cosmic soup with love as the main ingredient.

During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, everything we see, hear, and feel is about love. Four zodiac signs will perceive this day as pure perfection. There's just something magical about this day, and we won't want to let go of this feeling. The message of the day is love yourself, love your people, love your planet, and be kind.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on March 31, 2025:

1. Virgo

You are, for the most part, someone who doesn't want reminders to be kind, as you think of yourself as a very nice person who needs no prompting on that front. While this is true, you may find that during the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, things change.

In other words, on March 31, you may find that someone in your life wants you to be careful of the way you speak to them, and when you think about it, they're right. You've been less than kind to them.

This is how the Waxing Crescent in Pisces changes you, as well. The universe is giving you an ego-check, and the interesting thing is that you want it. You aren't happy feeling arrogant and pleased with yourself — you want to grow, and that Pisces energy gives you a much softer edge.

2. Libra

It is during the Waxing Crescent in Pisces that you find joy in the little things. You may spend much of your time dreaming, thinking about the gigantic endeavors you wish to take on, and yet, it's the small things that capture your imagination on this day, March 31, 2025.

This is also the way the universe gets your attention, by showing you that what you have right now is perfect "as is." You are not always satisfied with the "here and now," and this causes you frustration and sometimes anger.

But that Pisces energy takes the whole thing down a notch and lets you come back down to earth. You feel much more balanced with everything in your life. Strife ends and peace begins during the Waxing Crescent in Pisces.

3. Scorpio

The special message headed your way reminds you not to get so involved in the dramas of other people. March 31 is meant for calming down. During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, life feels soft.

You may want to go with that energy, Scorpio, as you seem to need more softness in your life. You'll see that this wonderful and calm Pisces energy is there for you, and that you could easily miss out on it if you're not wise.

However, that's the thing with you — you ARE wise and you are very smart. You know a good thing when you see it, and the Waxing Crescent in Pisces is a good thing. That good thing promises you rest, relaxation, and the end of drama. Buh-bye.

4. Pisces

Here on this last day of the month, you have the feeling that you could either take on all the stress and fatigue that March brought you, or you could get yourself stoked for April and all of its renewing energy.

You, being smart and under the influence of the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, will obviously choose peace. You will make a conscious decision on this day, March 31, to end the stress in your life and go with the sweet peace of what's to come.

You will decide to let go of your worries, knowing that if you do, so many lovely things will come your way. You are getting out of your own way, you are no longer blocking the road to peace and quiet. During the Waxing Crescent in Pisces, this is one hundred percent possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.