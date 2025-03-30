Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 31, 2025

On Monday, March 31, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. It may be the last day of the month, but it certainly feels as if it's only the beginning for some of us.

Astrologically, we've got the Waxing Crescent Moon, which is a sign of growing good fortune. While it may be slow and steady, it's still showing up for us, and we are not going to let go of that kind of positive booster shot.

Life starts to get better for many of us because we have found out how to live. We know where to put our attention and which battles are not worth fighting. We feel at peace with all things, we are in balance with nature. Life gets better as the Waxing Crescent Moon comes into its fullness.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on March 31, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Crescent Moon symbolizes pure potential. It's waxing, which means it's only just beginning, but it has a destination, and that is to become full once again — just like you.

Life gets better for you on March 31, Aries, because you recognize within yourself your own potential for greatness. Sure, you've had your ups and downs; you aren't always on your A Game, but so what? Such is life, right?

You know that April is just around the corner, and you've always loved that month. You can look forward to both new beginnings and powerful continuations. Life is just starting to unfold for you, much like the flowers of Spring.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

It seems as if you got that golden opportunity after all. Even though you are still questioning whether your luck is real or not, you're starting to grow more accustomed to the idea that you, too, can be very, very fortunate, Gemini.

You never really accept that life can get better for you, and while you're not really a pessimist, you are a doubtful person, especially when it comes to yourself. You don't trust in the idea that you might be slated for greatness.

And yet, the Waxing Crescent Moon is there to give you a gentle reminder that not only are you slated for greatness, you're already there. Life gets better day by day. It's time you accept just how wonderful it all is.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It is during the Waxing Crescent Moon that you feel at ease with yourself. You are comfortable in your own skin, as they say, and you certainly have worked hard to get here. Life hasn't always been easy for you, Cancer, but that never stopped you from trying.

This lovely and soft lunar energy is just what you need to convince you to stay on the path of light. The negative doesn't lure you, even though many people in your life seem to gobble it up. But not you; you didn't work this hard to go down with the ship.

Right now, you are all about making the best of everything. You cherish life and your time here on the planet, and on March 31, you see all that you have as marvelous "as is." You are happy, content, and full of life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.