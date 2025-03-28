The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 29

Who is ready for closure? Our March 29, 2025 tarot horoscope predicts a big event for each zodiac sign. Change is rarely easy, but we have the inner courage and strength to tackle the task.

We have a New Moon in Aries today, and the tarot points us to the Emperor tarot card. The Emperor is bold, brave, and determined. He goes after his goals and bravely faces conflict along the way. We, too, can be bold and brave regarding our goals, passions, and life dreams. If you have something specific you need to know, check out your tarot horoscope for insight. Find out what this means for you.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Reach out to an old friend, Aries. It's never too late to contact people you used to know but lost contact with. It may be awkward initially, but good friends often reconnect quickly, and you may be able to pick up right where you left off.

Isn't it nice to chat with someone who has memories with you from the past? Today, you can walk down memory lane and laugh together. You can show one another support and realize that life is precious and should be treasured.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Step away from the negative thinking, Taurus. This morning, you may be particularly vulnerable to thoughts that disrupt your positive vibe. Should any negative self-talk happen, regain control by replacing each thought with a better one.

You may need to work a bit harder than usual to get through the tougher parts of the day. But, do it. Don't allow one moment to decide your next 24 hours. Instead, decide to have a great day no matter what.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Celebrate your wins, Gemini. List all the great things you have going on for you this week. You may have many too numerous blessings to count, but start somewhere. When you begin the day focused on what's going for you, the mindset will be centered on success.

If you accomplish a goal today, plan to celebrate and acknowledge yourself for it. Schedule a nice lunch with a friend. Or, get yourself something to commemorate the moment. Whatever you do, don't forget to add your good things to your in progress gratitude list!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Make a wish, Cancer! Wishes may feel silly, but asking the universe what you want is one way to start manifesting it. You can focus significantly on the one thing you desire more than anything else.

Do you want a house or a new car or want to start a family? Intention set and then apply actions toward the goals. Wipe away all the excuses and be laser-focused on your dream!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Every person has an area of strength, Leo. When you work with others, sometimes things get assigned that don't allow people to use their greatest power. If you have the ability to change that and reassign tasks according to strengths and weaknesses, do so.

You'll see things change with your team or colleagues. If you may want to suggest this as an idea to see if there's a way to make changes that keep the momentum going.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Let go of what you no longer need, Virgo. Letting go of items you wonder if you'll need later is difficult. However, what you can do is trust that when you give away an item you don't have use for now, it blesses another person. Then, when you need something, you'll get it at that time.

This way, you free your personal space of clutter while promoting good energy to the rest of the world. It's a great feeling, isn't it, Virgo, when you get to show your charitable side?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Some choices are tough to make, Libra. You may wish to simply make a snap decision and go with it, But, life isn't always that simple. You might be unable to pick what you want and go with it. You may feel like you have to ponder it for a while.

Today, a certain situation may feel more confusing than you would like. Go to the basics. Run a pro and con list. Work through the complications to the end and the advantages. When you have all the information you need, then. finalizing your choices will be easy-peasy for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Are you ready for change, Scorpio? You're the sign that represents transformation but sometimes you don't like to make too many adjustments in your own life. You prefer to do things the same way. It it's not broken, why fix it?

However, a change or choice to do something differently may come into your life today. This prompting from the universe could create a crisis moment for you. View change through a lens of optimism. You might find it refreshing after all.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Some things are not meant to be, Sagittarius. You may get a 'no' today when hoping for a project or situation to be a 'yes.' While it's never easy to accept disappointment, you might realize later that this was a good thing for now.

No doesn't always mean forever, either. You might find that you need to finish a few things today until life is ready for a different journey. So, focus on what you may have learned from this process. What could be done better? What might you find is necessary to get the chance you hoped for later? Plan accordingly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Find time for friends, Capricorn. You can become extra busy without realizing it. The next thing you know, you have lost contact with good friends for days, weeks, months, or even years.

Rather than let your best hours be about work, success or doing things for school, find some balance. Go out with others. Socialize. Find a hobby you enjoy and work your interests into your social life to feel productive and playful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Think outside of the box, Aquarius, and expand your mind. It's good always to do things that stretch you beyond your comfort zone. Try a new hobby or read a book. Walk a path you've not taken before. Attempt to switch things up if you always do them in the same way.

Today's challenge is directed at your mind. Break through any long-standing routines. Let yourself taste some change to inspire creative thought.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Are you becoming overly attached to material things? It's so easy to compare yourself to others. You may unintentionally start to think that your life would be much better if you had something your friend had. But, right now, you don't.

While working hard for material wealth is not bad, keeping things in perspective is best. You don't want to fall into the trap of living to work. You want to work so you can enjoy life. How much do you need to make that happen?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.