2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On March 29, 2025

Two zodiac signs experience abundance and luck on March 29, 2025, a day that welcomes a powerful combination of cosmic events. This eclipse is here to demand that you trailblaze and be the daredevil of your very own dreams. It’s a call to take the risks that will bring your creative visions to life.

Eclipses are known for pushing us to shed the old and make room for the new. In the sign of bold, cardinal, fiery sign of Aries, this eclipse is urging you to take the reins and leap headfirst into action to make things happen. To embrace your individuality. To follow your impulse. And fight for what you desire with everything you’ve got. This Solar Eclipse says time to start prioritizing you and let yourself fully pursue the abundant life you know you deserve.

But as the cosmic wheel keeps spinning, Mercury retrograde also slides back into Pisces later tonight, giving us a gentle reminder that there's a special kind of synchronistic magic to the universe and that we should use our inner voice to be gentle with ourselves. In contrast, we use that Aries fire to chase after all we want.

While the solar eclipse may be telling you go, go, go, Mercury in Pisces asks you to continuously remind yourself of the flow, even if you feel like you’re not getting to where you want to go fast enough. As the eclipse shakes things up, Mercury retrograde will guide you to be patient with yourself as you clarify your vision.

Prepare to blaze forward with your head and heart more aligned, ready to attack all your goals with vigorous might when Mercury stations direct and re-enters Aries on April 16. Today is the perfect day to harness Aries's bold energy and Pisces's intuitive energy to manifest an abundant future that feels passionate and true to the very depths of your core.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 29, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, with Mercury rolling its way back into Pisces, you may feel a little like things are slowing down. You were probably ready to charge ahead, but now it feels like you’re revving your engine, waiting for the green flag — things are slowing down just as you’re ready to race ahead. You may feel like you’re in the starting blocks, waiting for that burst of energy to propel you forward, but the safety crew (a.k.a the cosmos!) is calling that the path isn’t clear just yet!

Behind the scenes, the universe is reworking the course, so be ready for a quick switch of plans that might catch you off guard but will ultimately propel you toward victory. Your best strategy is to keep your eyes on the prize, stay flexible, and trust your gut to jump into action when the green flag waves.

On top of all this, the Solar Eclipse is your moment to revamp your fiery, unstoppable energy. Today you have all the confidence, and your drive and determination are unstoppable. If anything has slowed your momentum, consider this Solar Eclipse the moment to refuel and shift into overdrive. All eyes are on you today, and this and the eclipse are ready to launch your dreams into high gear, bringing opportunities that will propel you forward. So, get ready to take the wheel and accelerate toward success!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, for the past couple of weeks, life may have felt like wandering through a house of mirrors, lost in a maze of reflections that each carry the many facets of your being. With Mercury weaving its way back into your sign, the cosmos asks you to gently unravel each layer of the fantasy worlds you’ve created. You're like a mystical shape-shifter with endless possibilities, but now it’s time to choose which version of yourself to charge forward with.

The universe is guiding you to listen closely to what lies beneath the surface to let go of the whispers that have held you back from fully embracing who you are. Like a whispered thought cutting through the noise, it’s time to rise from the depths and step into a version of yourself that feels more authentic and aligned with your true purpose. As Mercury retrogrades through your sign, your thoughts won't feel like their drowning in muddy waters anymore, giving you the confidence to speak up about matters that once swirled quietly in your mind, allowing you to turn those ideas into real, abundant change.

At the same time, the Solar Eclipse in Aries is helping you make the decision easier, pushing you to confidently choose which part of yourself you want to express to the world. This Solar Eclipse is lighting a fire under you. It’s pushing you to take ownership of your worth, make decisions confidently, and break free from the uncertainty clouding your sense of value. This is your moment to trust your instincts, make the decisions that reflect your worth, and move ahead with courage.

Aries energy releases the hesitation that’s kept you from asserting your place in the world. With the Solar Eclipse in Aries and Mercury retrograde in Pisces, the cosmos urges you to release the past, embrace the strength of your values, and step into the abundant future you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.