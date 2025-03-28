Good Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 29, 2025

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, good fortune arrives for three zodiac signs. This day symbolizes the beginning of an incredibly fortunate season, and thanks to the power behind the astrological transit of Mercury conjunct Neptune, we are looking at success for weeks to come.

Three zodiac signs will recognize the signs: fast-paced responses to questions that need answers, well-thought-out reactions to ideas put out there for the sole purpose of finding the best "route," and an amazingly positive approach to any lingering issues.

We are conquering the negative during Mercury conjunct Neptune, and we are leading ourselves to victory — a victory made up of great choices and solid thinking. Our great fortune comes as a result of effort and benevolence.

Good fortune arrives for three zodiac signs on March 29, 2025:

1. Gemini

You have recently done something that you never thought you'd do, mainly because you didn't think it was necessary. It might be an apology that you gave someone, or an admission of guilt. You have just lightened your load, Gemini, and that opens up the floodgates to good fortune.

When you do something like this during the transit of Mercury conjunct Neptune, it's as if the universe wants to commend you on your effort. You did a kind act, and now kindness follows you everywhere.

You closed the book on something that needed closing, and you've mended a rift that needed mending. So much good comes of this, Gemini. No more bruised egos to deal with. All of this ushers in the new era of good fortune for you.

2. Scorpio

You have always been the kind of person who is willing to do the inner work to make the outer world a better place. You have seen the negative side effects of treating people poorly, and you want nothing to do with it.

During Mercury conjunct Neptune, you'll not only take responsibility for your own words and behavior, but you'll also go out of your way to show kindness to others, and this, in turn, will attract great kindness and good fortune towards you.

March 29 is only the first day that brings you this kind of amazing result. You're starting to understand now that kindness is the glue that holds it all together for you. Your recognition, along with the transit, Mercury conjunct Neptune, opens the gates to great fortune in your life, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

You've started to notice that the goodness in your life is snowballing. One little kind act has opened up the doors to many outstanding opportunities for you, Sagittarius, and it's almost funny how fortunate you seem so suddenly.

Due to the presence of Mercury conjunct Neptune, the snowball effect becomes obvious. You are seriously in good shape right now, and the positive energy is flowing like nobody's business. You'd be well advised to keep it going.

Mercury conjunct Neptune reminds you that life is what you make of it. Being that you've made so much of it so far, in so many great and beneficial ways, the universe is letting you know that so far, so good! It's all good and will continue on this way as long as you make it so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.