A Long Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 29, 2025

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, a long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs. When we think about the idea of struggle, most of us would agree that while it's a hard pill to swallow, it might be a necessary experience. Struggle has a purpose, and it also has a purposeful ending.

During Mercury in Pisces, the astrology of the day points us in the direction of healing and rapid recovery. Three zodiac signs will recognize that the struggle is at its end; we can make no more of it. In other words, we've learned our lesson.

Advertisement

We may not be ready for what comes next, but at least we know it will be on the right track. We are letting go of negativity during this day, and with the help of Mercury in Pisces, three zodiac signs will finally get a taste of what it's like to move forward in healing energy.

A long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs on March 29, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, March 29, you will know that your struggles are finally coming to an end. You might have given up the battle, thinking you'd never win, and then in comes the universe with hope.

And hope is what you'll feel at the end of this day, because Mercury in Pisces is going to show you that it was all about timing. You got used to the idea of struggling and stopped seeing an end in sight — it was just a lifestyle for you, at one point, but no longer is that true.

There's much to look forward to now, Virgo, and what happens during this day is enough to convince you that you can believe in hope once again. All is definitely well in your world.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

As a Libra, you know that what goes up must come down. You've got that sense of balance going on all the time, and in a way, it's what keeps you level-headed and sane. In the same way, what goes down must come up, and that's what March 29 is all about.

You have been feeling as if the struggle you're going through needed an ending, but you just couldn't make it happen. It had to go through its own paces, and now, you've arrived. The struggle is over.

Advertisement

Because of the transit, Mercury in Pisces, it happens quickly and easily. No trauma here. The struggle is over, and it's not taking you in pieces. You will feel whole again, healthy in body, mind, and spirit. Congratulations, Libra.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's nice to think that what you've been going through lately has an expiration date on it, and that date is March 29, 2025. Phew! What a relief. In a way, you knew this struggle wasn't forever, but you sure did hope it was ending soon.

Mercury in Pisces comes in like a knight in shining armor and shows you that from here on in, it's all good. There is no need to continue with the struggle, which definitely frees you up, mentally and emotionally.

You'll feel like your old self again, Pisces. And that's a pretty great way to feel. You've missed the "easy days" and now you know that those days are here once again. No need for struggle; you already paid that price.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.