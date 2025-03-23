Your Weekly Love Horoscope For March 24 - 30, 2025

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for March 24 - 30, 2025 benefits from the creative, romantic Pisces energy that dominates this week. Venus, the planet of love, continues its retrograde through the sign of Aries until March 27th when it re-enters Pisces, making love feel easier. We are still in eclipse season, which can usher in some of life’s biggest events. The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th brings expansive and upbeat energy. However, Mercury retrograde conjunct Neptune can cloud the issues, create confusion in relationships, or feel melancholy.

This week, it's best to communicate about your feelings or express your desires to a partner early in the week. As the week progresses, you could feel very intuitive or have vivid dreams. Keep your feet on the ground, even if your heart is somewhere else.

Each zodiac signs weekly love horoscope for March 24 - 30, 2025:

Aries

The first part of the week looks good, Aries. You may share some secrets with your partner or even have a chance to heal past wounds and issues.

As the week moves on, you may start to feel some stress due to the fact that the eclipse opposes your seventh house of partners. This does not guarantee an explosive or negative situation, but it is important to maintain clear communication this week. If you can do this, it looks like the vibes can stay warm.

A romantic weekend may be in the future.

Taurus

The eclipse this week is like a reset for your love life, Taurus. You're seeing something more clearly this week.

If you are involved with someone, they will have a strong influence on your inner world and emotions this week.

If you meet someone new, make sure you take the time to get to know who they really are as a person before committing to anything long-term.

Gemini

If you are in a relationship, the first part of the week looks ideal. The two of you effortlessly discuss, plan, and feel in complete harmony.

If you are single, this is the week the energy is right for developing an interest in a friend as you start seeing them in a different life.

Either way, friends will be a significant part of your life this week whether you are single or partnered, so enjoy their company along with the New Moon over the weekend.

Cancer

You may feel unusually open and honest this week, Cancer. You should have some pleasant if not deep conversations where you or your partner express some heartfelt emotions.

You may feel overly emotional or touchy as we approach the eclipse on March 29, so try to avoid letting your emotions get out of control.

Ask for encouragement when you need it. Let your natural intuition be your guide in love this week.

Leo

You feel quite good this week, Leo!

If you're in a relationship, spend more quality time with your partner this week. All should go well — you are especially fired up about your romantic life with all of the compatible Aries energy lighting up the cosmos. You could even plan a romantic trip.

If you're single, you will be ready to meet someone new this week. Keep your heart open to new encounters that may even occur at or through work in some way.

Virgo

If you have a partner, this could turn into an extremely romantic and intimate week beginning with some positive, open, and honest communication early on.

When Venus re-enters Pisces on Thursday, it moves back into your seventh house of partners, so expect to spend more time together in the future.

If you are single, this week could reconnect you with someone from your past or someone you already know who may be more interested in you romantically than you think.

Libra

Shared experiences, adventures, and meaningful conversations are a theme for you this week, Libra.

Since the eclipse on March 29 falls in your seventh house of partners, your focus will be on your relationships. This week serves as a reset, reminding you how important partnerships and companionship are to you.

If you're single, the eclipse pushes you out of a rut and on the trail of a new lover.

Scorpio

If you have a partner, you may have some pleasant and deep communication about your goals in the relationship this week. Show your love this week through acts of service toward your partner.

If you are single, it's a reflective week. You feel open to new possibilities, especially once Venus retrogrades back into Pisces on Thursday. You may meet someone new or a friend could introduce you to someone you may be interested in.

Sagittarius

This is a very interesting week for love, Sagittarius!

If you are partnered, you will share some new adventures which is just what you need to lead to a deeper relationship.

If single, you may meet someone new or realize there is someone you have more interest in than you previously thought.

The eclipse on Saturday provides an exciting opportunity to spend time with others or grow much closer to your partner all while sharing good times that may involve friends.

Capricorn

This week, focus on growth and communication in your relationship, Capricorn. You may even consider a short trip.

The Aries eclipse clashes with your sign and you could find yourself irritated, so it is important to be aware of how you communicate with your partner.

If single, keep your eyes open for an opportunity to meet someone who lives quite close or even in your neighborhood. Immediate family or co-workers could play a role in terms of your introduction.

Aquarius

This is a great week to plan a short trip with your love if you have a partner, Aquarius. It should turn out quite well and lead to a very romantic weekend.

New love opportunities may appear if you're single but there is no guarantee they will be lasting since Venus is still retrograde, so enjoy the moment.

The good news is that this week, you're in a better position to tell if someone is a keeper or just another ship passing in the night.

Pisces

Don’t be surprised if you experience love as a roller coaster this week, Pisces.

Don’t let your imagination get out of control this weekend. Avoid assuming the worst or believing something when you don’t really have all of the facts.

Whether you're single or partnered, your love life improves once Venus re-enters your sign on March 29. This is the time you look, feel, and come across to others at your best, so make the most of it!

