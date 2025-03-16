What Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect On St. Patrick's Day, According To A Tarot Reader

We are ready to dive into our one-card tarot horoscope for St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2025. The Moon will leave the sociable sign of Libra to navigate the soulful waters of an intense Scorpio Moon. Scorpio Moon reminds us that we must work a little harder to do things we need to do for ourselves.

We can rise above temptations that threaten to take us down with focus. You'll learn the benefits of grit over the next few days. Now, what else is in store for your zodiac sign today? Let's see what your tarot card has to say.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is good, Aries. Today, amazing things are in store for you, even in areas of life that feel hard and burdensome.

You may not yet understand how all the puzzle pieces will come together, but they will. Have faith that your path will take you to where you are meant to be. The universe has your back; all you need to do is trust in it.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you doing way more than you ought to be right now? It can feel like a wonderful compliment when people admire how much you can accomplish daily. But, at what expense, Taurus?

Are you happy at work or are there other fun things you'd prefer to do right now? Where can you squeeze in some joy? Where might you find the perfect balance between working hard and playing harder? You can do it!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

You tend to share a lot with others. You give your whole heart to friends, family, coworkers and people who mean the world to you. Today, it's time to pull that energy back toward yourself. It's time to let the universe fill your love cup.

The more full and complete you feel in your heart, the greater help you can be to others. Don't wait until you're emotionally running on empty. Feed your soul some me-time food.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands

What type of leader are you? There's a saying, "Without a vision, the people perish." Do you have a vision for your life? Is it big enough to include others? If your dreams feel like they depend solely on you, it may be that you need to push yourself to think bigger.

What problems can you solve? How might you create a purpose that excites so many people that they want to get in on the idea and support you — because by supporting you, they are also supporting themselves?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What inspires you, Leo? Do you need to reconnect with a hobby or habit that motivates you daily?

Perhaps you love to write? Do you enjoy spending time in nature? Maybe you are an extrovert who feels super inspired when you hang out with friends and talk about each other's lives. Whatever sparks your inner flame, stoke it. Get those embers burning!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You spot it, you've got it, Virgo. Today, pay attention to the dark blots you recognize in other people. Sometimes, those negative things are reflective mirrors that help you to work on yourself.

You can take an adverse situation or negative vibe and find it inspirational when you realize the universe is nudging you to change.

When you see someone doing a thing you dislike, ask yourself, "You don't want to be like that, do you?? No? That's your signal for inner change.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You can't go back to reverse a decision, but you can honor the memories that you regret and use them to create a bright future.

There isn't a single person who has not made a mistake at some point. No one has a regret-free past, so try not to allow shame to hold you back from happiness.

Live freely, knowing you did the best you could back then, and you can do even better now because you understand things better.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

A little savings here and there can add up to a pretty penny saved. Soon, you will have what you need to invest in a project or dream that will build your future into an empire.

You may not be fully comfortable financially right now. It takes time to work on retirement goals or a financial nest. But, with a plan, you'll get where you want to be.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Are you comfortable with the truth or do you sometimes believe a lie to avoid pain? You might be confronted by a friend in a way that makes you think they are in the wrong.

Take a moment to truly hear what is being said. Be open and make a mental note of their words. Later, you may find a nugget worth of your attention that helps you see a blindspot in a new light.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Hindsight is 20/20, Capricorn. When you realize a missed opportunity, it can replay the incident in your memory. Let it go when these invasive thoughts come to plague you.

A missed chance is a call to hyper-awareness. It will come back around to you again in a new way. Act on it when it does.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Love always finds a way. Some people may not be certain what they want at the moment, but that's when the heart reveals its core strengths.

In the middle of confusion, it pushes through and reveals what it desires most. If you are patient, you'll find it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Freedom is forgiveness that starts with the self. If you feel something in your life has held you back from your dreams, ask yourself what it may be and why.

Are you too busy or is it something deeper like fear or confusion? When you address the core problem, it will amaze you how everything else falls into place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.