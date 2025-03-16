Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 17, 2025

What we thought might never end finally sees its climactic demise during the astrological transit of Moon square Pluto. If there ever was a transit that could put hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs, it's Moon square Pluto on March 17, 2025.

Three zodiac signs will feel its presence and respond in kind. We know that the hard times we've just been through cannot be a promise of more. We know there has to be a finale to all of this, so it presents itself to us today, thankfully, even if it feels like it was dragging on forever.

The three zodiac signs who will experience the ending of a seriously rough patch in their lives will remember this day; this is the beginning of the healing, the ease. We can breathe freely again, and for this, we are grateful.

Hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs on March 17, 2025:

1. Taurus

One of the most amazing things you will learn on March 17 is that it's OK to go with your gut feeling, even if that means you must consciously say "No" to someone else's good advice. What they say may make sense, but it's useless if it doesn't jibe with your truth.

This day brings you the transit of Moon square Pluto, which helps you to stand strong when it comes to the opinions of others, even when you sense strong truths in their words. However, Pluto shows you how to discriminate between their truth and your own.

You'll see that while you are being given good advice, it only works for the person giving it. The hard times you've been going through are yours to figure out. And thankfully, you solve the mystery with the help of Moon square Pluto, helping each come to an end.

2. Virgo

Moon square Pluto influences your life in such a way that it will have you reconsidering something you thought was a dead issue. What this ends up doing for you, Virgo, is that you give yourself a second chance through reconsideration.

Pluto's energy is transformative and wise, and the insight you get is the kind that allows you to see something old in a new light. This new light reveals something incredible: You can let go of the difficulty now.

So, in a way, you can use perception to change your life. You can work with the Moon square Pluto transit to change your feelings about your hard times coming to an end. Perhaps it's not that bad after all, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

You know in your heart that hard times are now coming to an end, and it's replaced with the presence of hope in your life. Worry took too much out of you, and during Moon square Pluto, there seems to be no reason for worry.

What you are now starting to do, Sagittarius, is trust in the universe to the degree that you believe it will do you no harm. Why should it? What does the universe get out of putting you through your paces?

The reality is that you've given too much credence to the idea that you must endure these hard times, when in truth, you can ride with the times and not be as attached as you usually are. Moon square Pluto brings levity into your life, and it is needed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.