3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of March 17 - 23, 2025

Abundance will be the name of the game for three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success the week of March 17 - 23, 2025. They are: Rabbit, Rat, and Pig. But before we look at their financial horoscopes, here is the week's astrology forecast.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Heaven over Fire (#13) changing to Heaven over Lake (#10). It reminds you that when great success arrives, take a moment to assess your closest relationships and social acquaintances. You never know when your success may bring out a hidden enemy or reveal a hidden friend.

In the case of the former, it's important to note that envy doesn't always take the form of outright hostility. It can be light ribbing that, over a long period, aims to erode your self-confidence by normalizing what must not be normalized. So be wary and be clever. That's how the successful continue to succeed.

The latter — discovering a hidden friend — is one of the greatest joys because you now know who supported you and cheered you on anonymously when you were unsuccessful.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success the week of March 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Rabbit

Rabbit, you will have the most amazing success in the arena of finances this week. So, plan for the future and set the right intentions because you will have the resources to make those dreams come to life soon.

Most of you will experience this through your career in overt ways, whether it's a chance to visit a lucrative convention or a promotion. But for some, this success will be purely because of your personal efforts and creative passion.

Who in your social circle nitpicks and outright wishes you to fail? Ignoring negative energies only compounds them. But if you know this, you can take strong action to counter the toxicity.

Your power color this week is aqua or aquamarine. Any motifs, symbols or crystals that evoke the spirit of the ocean will also have a beneficial impact on your continuing success.

2. Rat

Rat, you will have great financial success this week, especially if you have participated or will be participating in a competition with a cash prize or something big in the sweepstakes. Now's the time to take a chance on yourself and go after your desires! If you have never entered giveaways, now's the time to do so.

You can continue to bring success to your doorstep by ensuring a balanced connection between your physical and spiritual realities. This can be through diet, meditation, pilates or yoga, or listening to binaural beats attuning to the body's chakras.

You may need to reevaluate certain beliefs you have in life, especially about what you can or cannot do and what you are supposed to and not supposed to do based on bigotry and stereotypes.

Your power color for the week is green. Wearing green outfits and adding green jade jewelry will also help you continue to be successful.

3. Pig

Pig, you will have terrific financial success this week, thanks to your social circle and the grapevine! So, keep your eyes and ears sharp so you can seize every opportunity that comes your way. Visiting friends may also be what's attracting good luck to you, so if you get invited to a lunch or work meeting, go.

Those of you who try to grow your knowledge will continue to experience this success well into the future. Now's also a good time to enroll in courses or sign up for workshops that may aid you or add more skills to your repertoire.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may have allowed certain family members to run your life financially. This can be through splurging money they didn't earn, taking on huge debts and expecting you to pay them off, or intentionally holding back opportunities from you because of your gender or favoritism. Awareness is the first step to healing and breaking generational patterns.

Your power color this week is black. Adding artworks to your home that feature black, whether paintings or pottery pieces can bring you more success.

