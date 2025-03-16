2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 is a glorious day for two zodiac signs that attract luck and abundance into their lives. Monday demands deeply entrenched, permanent transformation toward our most abundant selves due to the Moon's intense relationship with Pluto.

The Moon in Scorpio, the ruler of the underworld and the sign of transformation, collides with Pluto, the planet of purification and resurgence, in Aquarius, the detached visionary. This square forces us to confront the emotional and energetic blocks that have kept us stuck, like a ball and chain shackled to scarcity.

If fear, self-sabotage, or limiting beliefs have been lurking in the shadows, today’s energy is a cosmic purge that takes no prisoners, tearing down what no longer serves us and clearing space for something more aligned. The key to unlocking this abundance? Surrender. This square between two of the zodiac’s formidable fixed signs demands radical honesty about what must go for us to thrive.

The Moon urges us to feel it all, while Pluto in Aquarius reminds us that real empowerment — and true prosperity — comes from detachment and evolution. The universe is stripping away illusions; what remains is pure potential to manifest. Trust that whatever falls away is simply making room for greater abundance and luck toward a path of unstoppable success.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 17, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, with the Moon in your sign teaming up with community-driven Aquarius, today’s cosmic energy brings abundance and luck while it urges you to bring your mystified, concealed inner world into the outer realm. You’re likely feeling deeply attuned to the vibrations around you, strategically deciding who gets access to your secret inner sanctum — who is worthy of witnessing your cryptic magic.

This Moon-Pluto connection is about forging the right connections to support your catalytic growth as you rise from the depths, ready to dominate with your sibylline power. Luck is on your side, and as you create through cosmic shifts, the universe will align you with the people and opportunities that will propel you toward greater abundance.

The desire to communicate your thoughts is strong, but so is the urge to retreat when the world feels too raw. Yet, you’re evolving in ways that defy explanation, and remaining obscure will no longer cut it. You know that sharing your profound transformation with the world isn’t just necessary — it’s an act of power that will invite good fortune and inspire others.

Whether it’s a subtle but undeniable shift in your persona or a bold declaration of truth, this is a moment of renewal. Now is the time to create from the soul rather than react from old wounds. Now is the time to create from the soul rather than react from old wounds, trusting that every step forward brings you closer to the prosperity that awaits.

Pluto in Aquarius also ushers in long-term, fundamental shifts to your foundation. The structures that once made you feel untouchable and impenetrable are evolving, and while that might feel unsettling, this metamorphosis is essential. Buried resentments and unresolved discontent are rising to the surface, demanding acknowledgment and release.

The more you resist transformation, the more relentless it becomes — so loosen your pincers. Clutching onto power too tightly only ensures its escape. Trust that surrendering obsolete patterns will carve space for something raw, unfiltered, and true. You will emerge bolder, stronger, freer, and more aligned with the most potent version of you — ready to claim the abundance that has always been waiting for you.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Monday brings major luck and abundance your way. Your sense of purpose and command of space in the world is electrified. The Moon illuminaes your need to move through the world with a presence that stirs, unsettles, and captivates—you’re demanding that your impact on the world be nothing short of audacious. Conversely, Pluto is smoldering the depths of your being, incinerating outdated versions of yourself so you can rise, untamed and reengineered, wielding a presence that rewrites the rules of existence.

You’re not just evolving — you’re dismantling old blueprints and pre-programming yourself into a force that can no longer be ignored. This is not just so others can hold your singularity in esteem — this is about stepping into a new version of yourself that is too original, untamed, and revolutionary to be boxed in. With this transformation, abundance follows. The universe conspires to bring you good fortune when you fully embrace the magnitude of your presence.

This Moon-Pluto square is challenging you to confront all that has been holding you back — the way you cling to old definitions of success or try to fit into systems that were never built for you. Pluto is here to remind you that power doesn’t come from judgment or approval from others. Luck and abundance come from your ability to disrupt, innovate, and reinvent.

You’re shedding layers of conditioning, peeling back the false narratives that told you who you should be, and stepping fully into who you are. The discomfort you feel now isn’t a warning — it’s a birth. Lean into it. Let yourself be seen for the radical, visionary you are. Trust that prosperity isn’t found in conforming — it’s found in your ability to shatter limitations and build something new entirely.

You may feel an intense urge to control how you’re perceived, but true power doesn’t come from manipulation but resonance. The more you embrace your authenticity, the more magnetic you become, attracting the kind of luck that shifts destinies. This is a moment of celestial circuitry, where your essence is being reprogrammed into something visionary, ungovernable, and light-years ahead of its time.

You are already the blueprint. Pluto isn’t stripping you down to nothing — it’s refining you into something sleeker, sharper, and designed to disrupt. And with that disruption comes a future overflowing with abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.