5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting March 17

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of March 17 - 23, 2025. Luck will shine bright for Horse, Ox, Goat, Pig, and Dragon. This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Wind over Wind (#57) changing to Heaven over Wind (#44). It encourages you never to give up!

Be hopeful even when the going is tough and your efforts feel futile. Sit down and brainstorm. Keep moving toward the goal that calls to your soul. That dedication will bring you luck even when you least expect it. After all, how can the universe not conspire in your favor when you want something with so much dedication?

Advertisement

The changed hexagram tells us that we ought to know both the good and bad of our situations. Sometimes, what may be blocking your luck may not be anything cosmic but mundane. The right answers will find those who wish to embrace the truth, no matter what.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of March 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, your luck this week will bring to mind the simple saying — “don't look a gift horse in the mouth”. You will be lucky with something big that will make you wonder if it's real.

You will receive gifts of love and affection from friends and family, maybe on a special occasion. Whatever you receive, accept it with gratitude and acknowledge it with positivity. The gifts will lead to other luck in the future. The color green will be lucky for you this week. If possible, decorate your living space with a white flower in a green vase to attract luck!

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week will flow to you from your family and loved ones. This can be something direct, like a cash gift to help you seed a business or offering financial support if you aren't feeling well.

You may receive an intangible gift of luck, such as a valuable piece of advice that changes your life for the better right when you need it, or an introduction to a new friend during a dinner party that ultimately leads you to your soulmate. Whatever the situation, spend quality time with your family to enable this luck to work for you and surprise you. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, your life will feel like it's straight out of a romance novel or some great fantasy this week. That's your luck! But don't be alarmed. Each quest will lead you to yourself and a greater understanding of the world around you.

Plus, there will be ample opportunities to laugh and have fun. If possible, be more social this week to allow this luck to work its magic on you. If a costume event or themed ball is happening in your city or nearby, book your tickets and go. You never know what may come out of it. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, your luck this week is firmly focused on sweet treats and baked goodies, whether traditional or novel to you. For some, this may be an opportunity to try something you haven't before but which blows your mind with delight. For others, a lucky date over coffee may start a budding romance. You can create a vision board for your life with photo cutouts of sweet treats as a metaphor for what you want to savor. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, your luck is absolutely strong and powerful this week! Watch out for perfect moments of joy and excitement that come to you because of it, whether that's free tickets to an event. The more you embrace the spirit of proactivity and strength, the easier it will be for your luck to flow to you. The colors red and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.