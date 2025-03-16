Love Finds These 3 Zodiac Signs On March 17, 2025

The Scorpio energy is on high on March 17, 2025, and with our Moon entering Scorpio, we will see that whatever it is we put our minds to do romantically, we see come to fruition. For the three zodiac signs, love may find them, and today's horoscope message is one of love and romance.

We may unconsciously put out a beacon that signals another human being due to our desire to bring love into our lives. We may not even know it, but our power doesn't need our consciousness to do its job regarding romance.

Love finds us during this astrological lunar passage, and as the Moon enters Scorpio, we may find the love of our lives ... or at least the next best thing. All in all, love is heading our way. We will feel thankful that the Moon in Scorpio all because of love.

Love finds these three zodiac signs on March 17, 2025:

1. Aries

You have always known that somehow, some way, your true love would find you out there in this vast universe, and while it's a romantic notion to think of star-crossed love, the reality is that there is someone here, right now, who is trying to signal you.

While the Moon in Scorpio brings about amorous feelings in many of us, what's happening in your life now, Aries, is that you can direct those feelings toward a specific person, and that person ... finds you.

What a beautiful thought — the idea of love finding you on March 17. And why not? Stranger things have happened, that's for sure, so why shouldn't you be on someone else's love radar? It's possible and probable.

2. Leo

You may initially feel perplexed by the Moon in Scorpio's effect on you, as you aren't quite sure what to do with these new feelings, but you'll catch on soon enough. What you're going through is new love, Leo. While it may not have been scheduled for your life today, it is certainly making itself known.

March 17 puts you in the position of being seen by someone you like and admire, and while you didn't think this person would be a potential love interest, voila! Here it is, love, on a platter.

And so, when the Moon is in Scorpio, you are in the mood for love. Love finds you very easily. It's beautiful to think that love can continue to bring you joy and rapture, and it certainly does during your March 17 horoscope.

3. Capricorn

You may not be looking for love, but it certainly finds you. Love has done its due diligence regarding seeing if you're ready for romance. March 17 comes with all sorts of surprises, many of them romantic.

If you find yourself at a loss for words, don't worry; love has found you and will make the path very easy for you to follow. That's the fun of it all. You're not in control, Capricorn. Love is. And love brings with it only good news.

You may feel like the Moon in Scorpio is an invitation to join. A love affair awaits your presence, and now that you know it and recognize it as real, you may want to invest more and more time in it. The beauty of it all is yours, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.