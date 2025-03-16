4 Zodiac Signs Receive Significant Signs From The Universe On March 17, 2025

Four zodiac signs notice significant signs from the universe during the Scorpio Moon on March 17, 2025, and we can't help but feel they are personally directed at us. The message is quite clear for the four zodiac signs who pick up on this: Act now; do not hesitate any longer.

During the Scorpio Moon, we feel urgency. We aren't impulsive, but this energy is all around us. Astrologically, we are now acting; the signs are clear, and we must do what we said. We cannot think too hard about what we're going to do or we will hesitate, and this day holds no room for hesitation.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on March 17, 2025:

1. Gemini

One thing is for sure. You are tired of hearing yourself say the same thing repeatedly, and what's worse is that what you say is what you say to yourself, alone. Your dreams are clear; now, the universe tells you, "Less mouth, more action."

During the Scorpio Moon, you receive signs from the universe and will finally get the hint. As we all know, the universe is pretty great at dropping major hints. What you've got now, right before you, Gemini, is a chance to make your dreams come true.

This day offers you the chance to take that leap of faith and move out of the wishing phase into the active doer phase. There are just so many times you can say, "I want to do this," without doing it. Perhaps the Scorpio Moon will finally get you on your feet, Gemini.

2. Leo

You pride yourself on being a deep thinker, and that's a fantastic thing, Leo, until it turns into years and years of just thinking with no real action involved. There's something you're putting off, and you know it.

You might even get mad at yourself for not acting sooner, but that doesn't mean it's too late. Receive the sign as a hint the universe gives you and put those thoughts into action. It's never too late; you have the vision, now make it a reality.

Because of the Scorpio Moon, you'll see just how much time you've already wasted, and while that doesn't feel great, it should light a fire beneath you; it's time to make good on those thoughts and promises you made to yourself. It's time.

3. Aquarius

You are one of the most imaginative zodiac signs there is, and what that tends to do for you is let you believe that you can live on fantasy alone, when in fact, the universe is trying to tell you that you need a little more than playtime.

That's not to say playing is bad, but you know very well that you've been avoiding certain realities, and those realities are starting to knock on your door. What's there to be afraid of, Aquarius? Not much during the Scorpio Moon.

The message you're receiving on this date is the one that is begging you to get out there and live your life, that there is more to life than just what is inside your head, and while what's in there is great, there's more, and you know you want it.

4. Pisces

The sign you receive from the universe on March 17 is the one that is so confrontational that you cannot walk away from it. During the Scorpio Moon, you'll feel the power alright, but it's the kind of power telling you to move.

And move you will, Pisces, because it seems like you've finally caught on to the idea that if you are to live this life in a fulfilling way, you must do more than whatever it is you've been doing. In other words, the universe is kicking you in the pants.

This is a good thing because you react very well to stimuli. Being inspired is what gets you to create the stuff you love creating. Sometimes you need a little push, and the Scorpio Moon is here to do the pushing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.