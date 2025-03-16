Our love horoscopes for March 17, 2025 predict a helpful truth coming to the surface when the Scorpio Moon aligns with Pluto, the planet that rules Scorpio's energy. This truth could involve a secret you have been keeping or one your partner has been hiding.

Scorpio is a water sign known for its ability to hide and reveal secrets, and should this happen in your relationship, it will help you better understand yourself or your partner. Scorpio also increases your desire for physical connection, so maintain your relationship boundaries. Listen to your instincts and embrace your inner truth. You can face whatever arises in your relationship, trust that it’s all part of a higher purpose.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Growth always does lead to change, dear Aries. Yet, in this case, the change that occurs may take you by surprise.

The Moon in Scorpio represents a change in your feelings or desires within your relationship or toward love.

This isn’t something you have to process immediately or take action on, but it is part of a bigger story playing out in your life.

For now, it’s enough to realize your feelings have changed so that you can have the space to understand what that means for you.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love isn’t only logical, Taurus. The Moon in Scorpio will move through your house of relationships, reminding you of the importance of an emotional and physical connection with your partner.

This energy can help you heal a phase of separation or challenges, as long as you focus on sharing your feelings and intimacy.

Don’t use intimacy to hang onto or fix a relationship; instead, see it as an expression of your feelings and truth so that you know you are honoring yourself in your heart.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A challenging day doesn’t last forever, dear Gemini. The Moon in Scorpio may feel like a cloud is darkening the otherwise joyful time you’ve been moving through.

This is due to a truth that will surface about yourself or your partner that calls into question whether you should continue this relationship.

It’s not necessarily due to an affair but in whether you are aligned and feel emotionally safe with them. Take time today to reflect or journal, which can help you care for yourself in the necessary ways.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep your chin up, sweet Cancer. The Scorpio Moon will help get you in touch with your innermost feelings, but it may also cause you to adopt a negative perspective toward your romantic life.

Scorpio energy governs your house of commitment and marriage, so you may feel doubtful that the person in your life will ever commit or that you will find the love you want. While not all thoughts are true, your feelings are always.

Pay attention to how you are feeling today, as it will help you know what you need to address in your relationship or focus your attention on your own healing.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A relationship shouldn’t involve obligation, Leo. Whether it’s a true sense of obligation or your own perspective, the Scorpio Moon today will make you aware of how you are holding yourself back.

This may be a current relationship that has become an obligation or circumstance in your personal life, limiting you from exploring new possibilities in love.

An obligation is a matter of perspective, as it can often be an excuse for not taking a chance in romance. Hold space for what arises today, but don’t let yourself be boxed into anything unless it truly fulfills your soul's desires.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be transparent with your feelings, beautiful Virgo. The Scorpio Moon will move through your house of communication, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and share them with your partner or romantic interest.

While the Scorpio Moon contains great depth, you must remember to focus on clearly expressing yourself. Don’t only say what you think the other person wants to hear or has space for.

Instead, be completely transparent about your feelings and what has been going on recently, as this will help your relationship grow.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only you can decide what you are worth, Libra. As the Moon moves into Scorpio, you will be given great insight into whether the relationship in your life honors your worth or not.

This comes as you’re already in the midst of a reflection period when it comes to romance, so there may be a sudden truth that arrives which you can’t ignore. Don’t try to talk yourself out of feeling like you do or into why that person in your life is meant for you.

Hold space for the truth and remember that you are the one who decides what you are worth, no matter what that may mean for your relationship.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love yourself, Scorpio. There is a current theme that isn’t only encouraging you to love yourself but also to embrace what you truly want from a relationship.

While these are two separate themes, they tie together, as you can’t honor what you want from life if you haven’t yet loved yourself. The Moon in Scorpio will be helping you to shower yourself with care and attention today, as well as to embrace your inner truth.

Care for yourself today in ways you have always wanted another to. Be gentle with yourself, knowing that what you want to attract begins with loving yourself that way first.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The divine is always speaking to you, Sagittarius. The Scorpio Moon will move into the deepest part of your life, bringing up psychic dreams and a powerful intuition. Yet, it is up to you to listen to these divine signs.

Consider having a dream journal next to your bed to take note of important visions or feelings that you remember. Connect with your inner self throughout the day, reflecting on what your intuition is telling you.

By being able to do this, you will finally understand why you’ve felt off recently and what you must do to turn your romantic life around.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should never ask you to hide anything, Capricorn. The Scorpio Moon reveals something that you or your partner have been hiding.

This may not be a matter that would end the relationship, but the bigger question remains: why there hasn’t been complete honesty.

Try to create a deeper sense of unconditional love and acceptance for one another, which can help both of you be honest now and in the future.

Anything can be worked through, so long as it’s spoken about with honesty and love.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to decide what is most important to you, Aquarius. As the Moon moves into Scorpio, you may realize that what you’ve been seeking isn’t what you are after.

Instead of trying to deny these feelings or simply continuing on the same path you’ve been on, hold space for what arises. The Scorpio Moon will help you understand what you need from your relationship and why you’ve felt disconnected recently.

Only by honoring what arises can you begin to know how to improve the situation and hopefully continue your relationship.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything serves a purpose, Pisces. The Scorpio Moon may bring a soft beginning in a new relationship, although it’s unlikely that you expect this person to be anything more than a casual fling.

While you are always looking for your forever person, you have become enamored with someone fun to be around.

As the Moon goes into Scorpio, you may be pleasantly surprised that this connection has long-term potential. Don’t discount your feelings, thinking they don’t feel the same as they feel like they do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.