5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 17, 2025

A beautiful day is ahead for everyone on Monday, March 17, 2025, and five zodiac signs will feel the energy of the upcoming spring in their horoscopes. Which five zodiac signs are going to experience very good horoscopes? It will be Aries, Virgo, Taurus, Cancer, and Leo.

We have Mars in Cancer, urging us to be more intentional about spending our time and actions. If you are stuck in a cycle of procrastination, you can break free from it by doing something that soothes your spirit. Enjoy life's simple pleasures that supercharge your energy and give you the desire to do what needs to be done. You may even feel your leadership powers growing at this time. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 17, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m.

Aries, what makes your horoscope very good today is that you learn to trust the cosmic flow of energies, especially since a few retrograde planets are cruising through your zodiac sign at this time. You will naturally avoid challenges when you learn to trust things without second-guessing yourself. Give it your best shot in everything you choose to do, and believe in yourself.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, your very good horoscope on Monday encourages you to do at least one thing you know needs to be done and will also make you successful. Good choices will positively impact your life goals in a big way today. With Moon conjunct with Lilith in Scorpio, anticipate a good yet unexpected surprise. There's an opportunity coming your way that is nothing short of luck.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Leo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 8 - 9 a.m.

Taurus, today you're larger than life, so if you feel like dressing up and enjoying something that is a little more refined but makes you feel good, enjoy the added dose of glam. With your birthday coming in a few months, consider looking into future trips to celebrate your big day. Check out spring specials that include a spa package. Add a touch of beauty to your home to attract good vibes. Do you have pretty candles to light at night to give your place some sultry ambiance? Maybe have dinner by moonlight if you have a nice window view.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, divine timing will bring your manifestations to life exactly when you need them. With the Sun in Pisces, set new intentions or create a vision board to manifest your wishes. Schedule any shopping you need to do later in the day. You may find a nice item that feels energetically right for you. A simple item may increase your insightfulness for manifesting a want or a dream. Focus on the things that create happiness and joy.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 - 11 a.m.

Leo, doing something new that improves your career can be rewarding today. Is there a speaker you want to hear? Do you have a particular podcast your coworkers listen to that you haven't subscribed to yet? Whether big or small, the energy you create from this fearless decision will have a positive impact on your life. To relax, consider a date out with friends. Schedule something you don't ordinarily do but saves money. You can go thrift shopping with your friends. You may find a vintage conversation piece for your home. New inspiration will strike you on this exploratory path.

