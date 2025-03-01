Your Horoscope For March 2, 2025 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

Today's horoscope for March 2, 2025, brings insight and wisdom to each zodiac sign in astrology as the powerful Moon meets with retrograde Venus in Aries. Together, they stir up old desires, unfinished stories, and the raw, untamed edges of self-love and self-worth.

This is not the soft, harmonious Venus we’re used to experiencing. Instead, this cosmic pairing demands clarity, courage, and confrontation. What have you (or your partner) been tolerating in love that you should not? How much time are you spending on your self-creativity and your relationship with yourself? Pay attention to parts of your past that resurface today, asking to be seen in a new light.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Sunday, March 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ve never been this fierce, this bold, and ready to claim your power. It will be terrifying to step fully into your potential, but the world is calling you to rise. While they were once hidden in the shadows, your desires now beg for the spotlight.

The Moon and Venus are urging you to break free from any constraints that have held you back. Take the leap. Take it into your own hands and own your space, your dreams, and your power unapologetically.

Ground yourself, nurture your soul, and fire towards your aspirations with everything you’ve got. The summit is yours for the taking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The fire is burning, and it’s time to confront what you’ve been suppressing. The Moon and Venus urge you to stop hiding from your emotional needs.

Solitude may seem like a safe haven, but now is the time to step into your transformation. What limiting beliefs or past relationships are holding you back?

Venus retrograde is here to bring them to light. This isn’t a time to retreat in fear; it’s your chance to embrace change, let go of what no longer serves you, and rise from the ashes. You are stronger than you realize. Trust in your own transformation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Bold, honest conversations are on the horizon. The Moon and Venus are pushing you to look at your relationships with fresh eyes. It’s time to reflect on which connections are worth keeping and which drain your energy.

Who truly nourishes you, and who holds you back? Reconnect with those who align with your growth and leave behind those who don’t.

The past has a way of resurfacing, but now it’s about revisiting what’s worth bringing back to life. Speak your truth, and know that the relationships you reclaim now are the ones that will stand the test of time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your career and public life are calling for clarity. The Moon and Venus in Aries ask you to check in with your professional path.

Are you fully embracing your potential, or are you playing it small? Venus retrograde urges you to reassess what truly drives you. What goals truly fulfill you?

This is your opportunity to reconnect with your authentic desires and use that energy to propel you forward. Aligning with your true passions will bring you the success and fulfillment you seek. It’s time to step into your full potential.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your horizons are expanding, and it’s time to chase after what excites you. The Moon and Venus in Aries are lighting a fire beneath you, urging you to break free from past limitations. Whether intellectual pursuits, travel, or spiritual growth, now is the time to act on your passions.

Venus retrograde asks you to reflect on old beliefs or experiences that may have kept you from fully embracing your potential.

Let the energy of the Moon amplify your sense of self-love, trust that your path will unfold boldly, and take action from a place of authentic desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The energy of the Moon and Venus in Aries invites you to transform. Deep emotional healing is on the horizon, and it’s time to face the past.

What barriers have you built up in your relationships or in your own personal growth? Venus retrograde wants you to revisit past wounds, desires, and patterns that have held you back.

Embrace the intensity of this energy; it’s here to help you release, heal, and emerge stronger. The fire of transformation is within you. You are creating space for a new, more powerful version of yourself by letting go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Power dynamics in your relationships are coming into focus. The Moon and Venus in Aries invite you to assess your connections and the balance of give-and-take.

Where have you been compromising? Where do you need to set stronger boundaries?

Venus retrograde encourages you to reflect on past relationship patterns and redefine what you need from those around you.

This is your moment to stand firm and assert your truth; don’t be afraid to demand the respect you deserve. Rewrite the rules for how you relate to others. Your needs are more than valid.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon and Venus are calling you to reflect on your daily routines and habits. What’s working for you, and what’s holding you back?

Venus retrograde is giving you the chance to reassess past behaviors that may not be serving your highest good.

The Moon amplifies your instinct to make changes and now is the hour to adjust what’s out of alignment. Whether health, work, or self-care, focus on what nourishes you on all levels.

By making these adjustments, you’ll set yourself up for greater success in love and life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your creative fire is about to burn brighter than ever. The Moon and Venus in Aries are sparking a deep urge to reconnect with what you love, what excites you, and what brings you joy.

Venus retrograde invites you to revisit old passions or projects you’ve neglected. Believe that the energy you pour into your creativity will ignite a deeper sense of fulfillment.

The time for overthinking is over; act on your instincts and take bold, playful risks. This is your moment to embrace your creative power fully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon and Venus in Aries are bringing you back to your roots, asking you to reflect on the foundations of your life.

Your home, your family, and your emotional core- how do they support or hinder your growth? Venus retrograde asks you to reflect on past emotional attachments or unresolved family dynamics that may still hold sway over you.

The Moon’s energy urges you to reconnect with your true self and heal from within. Rebuild your foundation so that you can create a life aligned with your deepest desires. Don’t doubt that the past can be healed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s time to speak your truth with clarity and passion. The conjunction of the Moon and Venus in Aries lights up your communication sector. Each urge you to express yourself boldly and unapologetically. Venus retrograde calls you to reflect on past conversations or unspoken truths that still weigh on you.

The Moon amplifies your need to be heard, and your voice is powerful and deserves attention. Now is the time to reclaim your narrative, speak from the heart, and express what’s been brewing inside you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your relationship with your worth is coming into focus. The Moon and Venus in Aries urge you to reflect on how you’ve been valuing yourself, whether in money, work, or love.

Venus retrograde asks you to look back at any ways you’ve been undervaluing yourself, and the Moon adds an emotional depth to this reflection.

Trust your instincts and step into your own sense of deserving. It’s time to stop settling for less and start claiming what you’re truly worth. You are worthy of all the abundance life has to offer.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.