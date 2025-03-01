3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On March 2, 2025

Here, we have a day that offers us a choice that allows three zodiac signs to enter a powerful new era on March 2, 2025. We feel the power.

Sun square Jupiter ensures that, but what we do with the power is up to us. Three zodiac signs show us the importance of our choices on March 2, 2025.

We could easily steer ourselves into a rut if we are not careful, and that's what so much of the astrological power of Sun square Jupiter is all about: misdirection ... or perfect trajectory.

We will take that power and choose wisely to enter a powerful new era, and this is a total blessing for these three zodiac signs. We make choices that affect our own lives and the lives around us. Let us choose wisely and with love in our hearts.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on March 2, 2025:

1. Aries

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Sun square Jupiter puts you in the position to do something right, which means a lot to you. You could take the high road and be the bigger person or say something that might hurt someone else.

You have the intelligence to craft a hardcore insult because those things enter your mind, but you are also someone who cannot stand the idea of actually hurting someone, and so, you take the high road on March 2; you withhold.

By showing discretion, you also show yourself that it's a much better existence to live when kindness rules the game. You wish to be kind, and you'll get to live up to your standards, Aries. Kindness is your superpower.

2. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

On March 2, you'll enter a powerful new period that allows you to rise to the occasion when kindness and self-sacrifice are needed. During the transit, Sun square Jupiter, you'll have a choice: you could do the right thing or the wrong.

You will, fortunately, choose to do the right thing, and the benefits you'll receive will surprise you, Leo. By nature, you are a very generous and kind person. Still, you also have that side to you that could be considered dangerous.

You'll sway far away from being the dangerous Leo and choose light and sweetness. It's time to use your mighty power for good. You will be good to someone today, and they will be very relieved.

3. Aquarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

March is the month that launches you into a very powerful new era. During Sun square Jupiter, the universe empowers you to grow stronger and more capable. This time, instead of resisting the change, you go with it.

This transit, Sun square Jupiter, is all about making something bigger than it already is, and that could be good both ways. If you're working on something you love doing, keep it up, as the benefits will continue.

However, if you've been down and are willing to stay down, you'll get more of the same, so pick it up, Aquarius, and realize your potential. You have so much greatness in you; use it and feel the power!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.