Love Horoscopes For February 22, 2025 — The Sagittarius Moon Inspires Courage In Relationships

The love horoscope for February 22 invites each zodiac sign to venture into the unknown with the Moon in Sagittarius. The Moon represents your feelings and emotions, and in Sagittarius, you are looking to explore, learn, and experience all you can. This energy can help you make progress on your dreams and resolve any recent challenges as you allow yourself to see the bigger picture behind all that has occurred.

The Moon in Sagittarius holds space for all that isn’t yet known. It is curious, inquisitive, and courageous, helping you adopt these same traits in your romantic life. Rather than avoid or close down to certain feelings, the Sagittarius Moon can help you discover the purpose of your emotions. Freedom to feel your emotions and follow your heart will be intensified as you no longer want to box yourself into any obligations and stereotypes.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on February 22, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Today is a day to embark on a journey of truth, dear Aries. This journey shouldn’t be just one that you begin in your romantic life, but also within yourself.

You may not be seeing matters clearly in your relationship, which has ended up causing unnecessary conflict. Yet, when the Moon shifts into Sagittarius it’s not just your relationship you’ll see clearly, but yourself as well.

Truth isn’t always subjective, and in order to follow your heart, you first have to know what you truly need from love.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on the bond you want to share, Taurus.

Instead of letting yourself get caught up in all of the distractions of life today, try focusing your energy on your connection with your partner. This will allow you to deal with what has been going on in your relationship so you can see which challenges are actually a call for growth.

You can’t avoid change and expect your relationship to magically improve. Instead, when you can focus on the bond you want to share with your partner, you also can be receptive to what will help you continue to grow together.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be in love with your life, Gemini. The Sagittarius Moon highlights your house of relationships, but it also infuses its energy into every aspect of your life, helping you feel closer to your partner along with whatever else you commit to.

There is immense joy to be found today, but only by focusing on what you truly love. Be sure that your priorities are in alignment with your desires today as this may be a better day for spending time with the person you love than chasing any new experiences.

There is nothing wrong with deciding that love truly is all that matters.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The energy around you may feel antsy today as you desire to infuse newness and excitement into your life. Let yourself try something new, Cancer.

This can help you in your dating life as you will be prone to entertain an offer you normally wouldn’t. Instead of boxing yourself into a routine or romantic type, open your perspective and let yourself simply follow what feels good to your soul.

The Sagittarius Moon invites you to explore new ways of being and loving that can bring a newfound zest for love — all you must do is say 'yes' to the universe.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Enjoy the life that you live, dearest Leo. The Sagittarius Moon invites you to embrace your social side and spend the day with those who light up your life. This can lead to a wonderfully romantic time with an existing partner or attracting a new love if you’re single.

Yet, you don’t need to focus on love in order to attract it into your life. Instead, this energy is simply about being yourself and making the most of what you have already created.

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, use this day to make plans with friends, try that new restaurant, and simply get out and enjoy your life.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The greatest adventure you will ever have will be the one within, sweet Virgo.

The Sagittarius Moon blends its quest for adventure with all the comforts of home today, helping you take pride and sanctuary in where you live. You may find yourself wanting to stay in today, as you will draw greater fulfillment from your home than any outside activities or experiences.

Use this energy to plan a date night in or redecorate your home with your partner. You can also infuse some fun energy into your evening by cooking dinner together or planning a romantic scavenger hunt for two.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Boldly express yourself today, beautiful Libra. The Sagittarius Moon inspires you to articulate what you’ve been feeling so you can begin improving your romantic relationship.

Focus specifically on what you have been dreaming about and those ideas or thoughts you’ve previously kept to yourself. Believe that you deserve the love of your dreams and start expressing what you want in your relationship.

Let go of sitting around and waiting for something to occur. Use this energy today to take the lead and start creating the changes you desire.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Never settle on what you deserve, Scorpio. Knowing what you are worth isn’t just about an inside feeling, but rather about what you require from all those in your life.

You’ve worked so hard to really feel that you deserve happiness, reciprocity, and love — now you need to align your actions with your inner growth.

You won’t need to constantly beg for what you deserve or feel like you’re always explaining yourself in a relationship that is truly aligned with your needs.

Don’t be afraid to draw a line in the sand and say what you require from your partner or anyone else in your life.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the lighter side of love, sweet Sagittarius. You are one of the most philosophical signs of the zodiac, but you tend to overthink and analyze when it comes to love.

The deeper meaning of love doesn’t have to weigh you down or cause heartbreak. If someone brings love or joy into your life, that is enough.

Let go of some of the heaviness you’ve had around you recently and start exploring lighter themes of love. Go where love flows effortlessly, and don’t let yourself get into your head about where it will all lead — instead, just enjoy it.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may be feeling introverted today, dear Capricorn. The Sagittarius Moon will be moving through your house of the subconscious today, making you quieter and reflective. Yet your capacity for feeling deep will be amplified.

You don’t need to force yourself to be something you aren’t — just allow yourself to show your partner who you truly are. The best expressions of love don’t need to be boisterous or over the top, but simply sincere.

Speak from the heart today and let your partner into your inner world as that is all you will need to do to feel like your dreams have already come true.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t isolate yourself, Aquarius. You have so many loving supportive connections in your life. Be mindful of the stories that you tell yourself, especially in regard to the person you’re in a relationship with, as they may not necessarily be true.

Try being consciously open with your partner today. Include them in your plans and ask them for help or support where you need it.

People are there for you, Aquarius, but you need to make sure that you’re letting them in. By embracing the love and support you have in your life, you will be able to deepen your relationship — and may be able to leave behind your ultra-independent ways forever.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s safe to be excited about your life, Pisces. The Sagittarius Moon brings excitement and optimism to exploring new opportunities in your romantic life today.

You will be courageous and open to taking risks with your heart. This will lead you to make progress in your current relationship or finally have the ability to make contact with that special person who has been on your mind.

The most important thing you can do with this energy is trust yourself that you are ready for this. Once you do, anything becomes possible.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.