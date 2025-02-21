Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 22, 2025

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on February 22, 2025 because during the Capricorn Moon, we recognize the part we played in getting ourselves here. Capricorn rules over our ability to put things into proper perspective, so if suddenly everything feels like it's getting better, we must be the reason for such a thing to happen.

Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs can flow with it, on this day, and during the Capricorn Moon, that flow is not a fluke: we created this stream, this path. Now, we are living the life we created for ourselves. Life gets better because we will settle for nothing less.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on February 22, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, the idea of life getting better has to come with specifics, and during the Capricorn Moon, you'll find that you can name every one of the things that would, at present, make your life better.

On February 22 you start to think clearly and get your act together, which is saying a lot for you, Gemini, because scattered is your status quo. That's not to say you don't get the job done excellently, but your decision-making skills are oftentimes ... leisurely.

It's the power of the Capricorn Moon that has you making quick decisions and sticking with them. You'll get a lot done, and knowing what you're capable of opens the doors for more and more of this good feeling.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

It is during the Capricorn Moon that you get a revelation and this inner knowledge opens the gates for you. What held you back only a few weeks ago, now seems very possible and it all has to do with a shift in your perspective.

When life starts to get better on February 22, your horoscope shows you a side of yourself that you didn't know existed. Now, that you are acknowledging it, it's as if you are on your way to becoming unstoppable. Life is not only about to get better for you, it's about to change in all the right ways.

This is so typical of how the Capricorn Moon works in your Scorpio world. Innovative thinking suits you, and progress is what you're all about. No stagnation here, Scorpio; you are on the move and in your groove. Go with it.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You might not know what hit you, but something just got under your skin and what you're about to do with it is nothing short of inspiring. You've always had a knack for the artistic and aesthetic, and during the Capricorn Moon, life starts to get better. You'll get an idea, a spark, and you'll feel compelled to see it through.

This spark is what motivates you, as it also seems very different to you, and right about now, you could use some difference. You are happy as is, but making a big change in your life could do you a world of good.

And so, during the Capricorn Moon, you'll find that new beginnings are all you want to invest your time in. You have finally found the path to better living, and it suits you so perfectly that you'll spend the day in gratitude, happy to be alive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.