Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 22, 2025 — The Moon Squares Neptune

Today's horoscope for February 22, 2025 unfolds with the Moon in Sagittarius square to Neptune in Pisces. What does this mean for your zodiac sign on Saturday?

You're being called to embark on a journey, one that might not feel fully clear, but that's where the magic lies. As writer and mythological philosopher Joseph Campbell put it, this is a call to adventure, a push to move beyond the known, even if the road ahead is shrouded in uncertainty. You might not have a map, and the destination may be hazy, but there’s something powerful waiting for you on the other side.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Saturday, February 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The wild side of you is itching for release, craving adventure and excitement. But what’s really driving this restlessness? Is it the need for thrill, or something deeper, an urge to break free from the rules you’ve set for yourself?

With the right daring choices, something big is waiting to unfold. But will you embrace the chaos and face the consequences, or hold back, bound by your own fears? The answer lies in the risk you’re willing to take.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s a revolution brewing in your relationships, but it’s not just about who you’re with, it’s about who you’re becoming. You’ve outgrown the confines of your comfort zone, and now you need people who can expand your mind, stretch your vision of what’s possible.

Will you surround yourself with those who see the bigger picture? The world is full of people who’ll show you that life can be as vast as you’re willing to believe.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The bonds you’ve clung to may no longer serve your growth. Loyalty? It’s time to redefine what that means for you. No longer will you stay for the sake of duty; now, you seek relationships that challenge you, inspire you, fuel your passions.

The question is: Will you be brave enough to release the old attachments and claim the freedom to create the connections that truly reflect who you are becoming?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your inner mystic is calling, demanding that you listen as the inspiration from the New Moon keeps flowing. There’s magic in the air, and it’s guiding you to new creative projects and career paths that’ll lift you higher than you’ve been in a long time.

Will you surrender to these downloads, or ignore them? The future is whispering to you, so are you paying attention?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Creativity is a wild animal, not something you can cage in your daily grind. To reignite your spark, you need to shake things up. Forget the structure, the routine, the real inspiration is out in the chaos.

Will you take the leap and leave your productivity-driven cage behind, or will you continue to wait for the perfect moment that never comes? Sometimes the path to creativity begins when you slam the door on the old ways.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon left you with questions—big ones—that you may not have the answers to yet. It’s okay if you’re feeling a bit adrift; this is about expansion.

Push yourself beyond the limits of your intellect. The more you sit with the discomfort of not knowing, the closer you’ll get to the truth. The questions will transform you if you let them.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re standing at a crossroads, full of ideas, each one more tantalizing than the last. But there’s one that will make your heart race, even if it seems impossible.

Will you choose the one that speaks to your soul, even if it feels unrealistic? Remember, the most inspirational people don’t wait for permission, they make their own path. Will you follow theirs, or create your own?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

It’s time to question everything about how you work. The grind doesn’t have to lead to burnout; passion is the fuel that drives true success.

Will you allow yourself to work from a place of joy, or will you continue to feed the machine of exhaustion? Your energy is sacred, choose your battles wisely, and they will carry you far beyond where you thought you could go.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve always had the answers inside you, but when was the last time you took the time to listen? The wisdom you seek isn’t out there in the world; it’s deep within you.

Will you take today to dive into the well of your own insight? The answers are waiting, but only if you stop searching and start listening. This is the perfect moment to let your inner guru take the lead.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s a voice within you that’s been quiet for too long, and today it’s calling to be heard. It’s the voice of wisdom, of experience, like an old friend returning to share its stories.

Will you listen, or will you let it fade into the background? There’s magic in your reflections today, so let them flow freely. You may find that your thoughts transform into something far more profound than you expected.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You have unseen allies rooting for you, cheering you on in ways you don’t even know. There are people who admire your work, support your vision, and believe in you, even if they’re not vocal about it.

Will you step into your own power and recognize your worth, or will you keep shrinking in the shadows? When you trust in your own value, you’ll attract the energy and support you need to rise.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The universe is offering you a shot at something big, but it’s up to you whether you take the leap. Opportunity often comes disguised as risk, and if you shy away now, you’ll miss it.

Will you seize the moment, or stay on the sidelines, watching others take the chance you were too afraid to? The time is now, don’t let fear keep you from your destiny.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.