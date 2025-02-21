2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 22, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck starting February 22, 2025, when the Moon in Capricorn invites us all to reflect, revive, and reconstruct. Waning crescent Moons are a time for contemplation and releasing what no longer serves us, making room for bigger and better blessings.

Under Capricorn’s influence, we put on our business suits and take a full life audit. It’s time to streamline operations, restructure priorities, and phase out inefficiencies. We are ready to set and stick to our goals under the New Moon on February 27. Those goals will be ambitious, directional, purpose-driven and aligned with the future we envision for ourselves.

Advertisement

This waning moon is delivering some tough love, pushing us to release the barriers holding us back from fully claiming our success. It’s urging us to get disciplined and strategic about the resources we need to build long-term, sustainable success.

Saturn, Capricorn’s traditional planetary ruler, governs responsibility, structure, and the boundaries of existence. So, it’s time for us to get honest about what’s the winning formula and what’s just dead weight.

We’re ready to release what no longer serves us to make room for luck and abundance. Let the new level of maturity emerge, gear up to embrace the commanding, distinguished security and stability that will lead us to our highest social standing and prosperity yet.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on February 22, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, the Moon in Capricorn is here to tell you to suit up and put on your classiest business-chic outfit, ‘cause it’s time to step into your power and start making all the regal boss moves that are going to get you noticed.

We already know that you’re the undisputed king of the zodiac jungle — and you don’t just enter a room, you grace it with your presence and turn heads with your undeniable star quality!

But, even lions need a little moment of shade after a hard day’s work of pouncing on pray in the Sahara sun! If you’ve been feeling a little dethroned lately — perhaps you’ve made a recent career switch or are adjusting to new responsibilities.

Are they throwing you off your usual rhythm? Well, this Moon is here to give you the push you need to get right back on track!

Advertisement

Now is the time to step into your executive suite, take charge and implement the kind of structured changes that make sure your throne stays polished. Capricorn’s no non-sense energy is here to help you lay down the red carpet to success, ensuring that the empire you’re building isn’t just flashing — it’s built to last.

The key to attracting abundance or luck right now? Commit to the process. Capricorn is handing you the rule book and the first rule of business: no cutting corners! Quick wins and shortcuts may be tempting right now but, in this moment, you’re here to play the long game.

Perhaps you’re getting serious about your budget for the long term (yes, even royalty needs to keep stock of their gold), locking in a routine that fits your regal, royal lifestyle or you’re committing yourself to a regimen that makes you feel like a superstar (because, let’s be honest, you are one!).

Whatever it is that you’re working toward, know this — your efforts are being seen, admired and applauded. You can expect a breakthrough to surface as you build momentum leading up to the New Moon on February 27, 2025 — especially if you’ve been laying the foundation for your regal reputation to shine.

Advertisement

Keep showing up Leo — you’re on the verse of something big and long-lasting, and the best part? It’s all thanks to the hard work and dedication you’ve put in (somebody cue the round of applause!)

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, the Moon in Capricorn is here to recalibrate your internal compass. It’s reshaping your heart’s blueprint and strengthening your emotional foundation. You have the inner stability for the biggest, most emotionally grounded catalyst yet!

If things have felt a little off-balance lately (a cardinal sin for you, obviously) in your relationships — if people have been acting weird, giving you the cold shoulder, or just not being as warm, charming, and agreeable as they used to be — this Moon is your chance to recalibrate.

Think of it like finally adjusting that lopsided picture frame—now everything is perfectly balanced! This transit is helping to clear away distractions (like that box on the left, thanks, Beyoncé!) and finally get serious about your relationship priorities — who really want to be on your team and who’s just here for the aesthetic.

Right now, you’re so over anything and anyone who drains your energy and doesn’t appreciate your warmth. You’re rearranging your loyalties, restructuring your workflow, and bringing more intention to where you invest your time and resources.

Advertisement

The more you align your daily actions with your highest ideals (and yes, that means only surrounding yourself with the most beautiful and harmonious), the more abundance will flow your way.

Right now, for you, success isn’t about hustling harder — it’s about working smarter. Capricorn’s influence is helping you to get strategic and you’re ready to make thoughtful decisions that elevate your ambitions rather than scatter your energy into too many directions — like a social Butterly who’s RSVP’d to one to many events in town!

Perhaps it’s time to rethink your allies, strengthen your key partnerships and set firmer boundaries with those who clearly take more than they give. Libra, this is your moment to refine, restructure and step into a version of yourself that’s more aligned with your highest goals — even if that means gracefully escorting some people out of your VIP section.

Advertisement

When you drop the deadweight, you will be able to move as if a weight has lifted off your shoulders, and you’ll find it so much easier to chase your goals and let abundance welcome it’s way into your life effortlessly. So trust your instincts, cut the excess like the foam off your matcha latte and make space for the wins ahead!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.