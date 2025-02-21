5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On February 22, 2025

Our daily astrology forecast on February 22, 2025 predicts that five zodiac signs have great horoscopes due to the Pisces Sun being supported by Moon, Mercury, and Saturn.

With Sun in Pisces life feels dreamy in facets. You may find yourself wishing to push the boundary and going beyond your limitations... because you won't recognize hardships as limitations. You boldly pursue your dreams for the future and the goals you feel are worth pursuing. Your creative self-expression can make people do a double take (in a good way!).

Don't restrict this energy. Flow with it like the symbol of the fish and it will take you to the most enticing and magical spaces and people. For some, Sun in Pisces will be a spiritual experience.

You may realize you want a deeper connection to the universal consciousness and so decide to book a spiritual retreat out of the blue, or sit for a guided meditation because you feel called to. Trust those internal nudges and you'll be golden. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on February 22, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on February 22, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope for Saturday is great and all about doing something fun while making the most of the evening time. With Moon in Sagittarius lighting up things for you at night, spend time with your friends (and your romantic partner) later in the day, and you will create some beautiful memories with friends — and yourself to create a life you love.

Now's also the time to take your creativity out for a spin and whip up a fun drink for everyone in attendance. It can be something you saw on social media or an idea that's been bubbling in your mind for while. Go for it!

2. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 5 - 6 p.m.

Scorpio, you have a great horoscope on Saturday and find yourself being social in exactly the amount and magnitude that makes sense to you and not an ounce more. Set clear and healthy boundaries and engage or withdraw as per those internal cues. With Mercury in Pisces in your corner, this will bring you the greatest satisfaction and is exactly what you need on the first day of the weekend this week.

If possible, end the day by watching something nostalgic. It can be a movie, a TV series, or even a documentary that left a mark on you.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Leo, you will have a fabulous time on Saturday, all thanks to Moon in Sagittarius! So stride forward with confidence, bring your best self wherever you go, and you will have the best experiences you could have dreamed of and more. Socializing is definitely the name of the game.

If you are an introvert, you can still capitalize on this energy by inviting you best friends or loved ones to your home for an impromptu dinner party or board game night.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to do meaningful activities or hobbies; focus on the things you love. Whether you are completing a personal project, a romantic relationship, an upcoming project, or something else, with Saturn in Pisces in your corner, you will win when you value time.

Try to end the day on a peaceful note though with something artsy and imaginative. Creative play and work will bring you the right balance throughout the day.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cancer, be prepared for some fun on Saturday because, with Mercury in Pisces in your corner, you are about to have the time of your life! You may have an idea that comes out of nowhere and strikes you with its brilliance, calling on you to act fast. If you feel a social invitation that speaks to your soul, trust your inner voice. You can sharpen your intuition and those internal nudges and you will be golden!

Also, now's the perfect time to eat your favorite comfort food, especially if you end your day with something you made from scratch. So order a plate of your favorite steamed dumplings or bake some cookies, and just relish them before you turn in for the night.

