Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 22, 2025

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on February 22, 2025, finally! Saturday is a day for experiencing success, which finds these signs right where they are in life — and it feels so divine. If we thought we were off the radar when it comes to abundance and good fortune, then we can consider ourselves 'back on' as the astrological forecast brings us the Capricorn Moon, which puts us back on the map again.

Success is heading our way, and it allows the Gemini, Leo and Scorpio zodiac signs to watch as their current struggles come to an end. There's a true measure of success and feeling great accomplishment unfolding, and we like it.

We made ourselves open to all the wonderful things the universe has to offer and now, it has found us, right where we live. The Capricorn Moon is able to see our hard work and pure intentions and and happily supply us with the success we've made room for in our lives.

Three zodiac signs see their struggles end on February 22, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Your struggles come to an end today, dear Gemini, as the luck and abundance you need is finding you exactly where you are. You are quite fed up with the constant negativity, mainly because it gets in the way of your dreams, and you dream big. You aren't up for the whole 'panic mode' concept, as so many people seem to be subscribing to lately.

What's happening to you, instead, is that during the Capricorn Moon, you look past the dread and 'threat' of the world, via social media and the news, and you begin to envision your successful life in the future.

No one can take your dream away from you, and once you put your mind to it, you make things happen. This is how you work the Law of Attraction in your favor, Gemini; on this day, February 22, your struggles lately fade into the distance, because you are one pointed and driven.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

It's during the Capricorn Moon, Leo, when you will start to notice your struggles coming to an end. You rise above whatever has been keeping you in that stagnant place, and while so much of it is mental, it does appear that whatever you needed to 'get over,' it's being handled right now.

You are in the middle of re-adjusting your ability to attract wealth and success, and Leo, it's working. Whenever you pick up on the Capricorn Moon in your chart, it adds to your work ethic; you want to work, and you're good at it.

And being good at it is what attracts the success you so rightly deserve. This day, February 22 shows you that you can achieve so much more than before, simply because you've worked through those personal issues and now you are cleared for an easier, more abundant life.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You're able to play your cards right on this day which helps success to find you on February 22, causing your struggles to (finally!) come to an end. You finally know what your goals are, and so the clarity that comes along with this day helps you make the right decisions, which in turn lead you to great success.

It's good for you that the Capricorn Moon is in your radar right now, because the very thing that will bring you the abundance you desire is clarity and focus; with this under your belt, you can now move towards your goal, without interruption.

It's the Capricorn Moon that guides this towards the field of work and employment, and that's exactly what you need right now. In this way, success finds you, but it's not only that it finds you, Scorpio...it finds you ready, willing and able.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.