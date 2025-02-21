Luck & Good Fortune Favor These 4 Zodiac Signs Until March 2

Let's face it: 2025 has been off to a rough start as several astrological transits haven't exactly been on our side. Luckily, astrologer Amy Demure explained in a TikTok video that luck and good fortune favor four zodiac signs for the rest of the month.

From better relationships to more opportunities, these four zodiac signs are hitting the luck jackpot from now until March 2, 2025.

Luck and good fortune favor these four zodiac signs until March 2, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Since you're so used to being on the go, Aries, the last few months may have felt boring and unproductive with your retrograde ruling planet slowing things down. However, Mars finally turns direct on February 23, and according to Demure, your luck is just beginning, especially when it comes to your relationships.

"Your energy will be irresistible," Demure wrote, and "a romantic interest may be drawn to you." Whether it's someone you know now or someone new, expect to become insanely attractive as your love life takes off in unimaginable ways. "Your energy will be magnetic to others, a romantic interest could become obsessed."

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you also have incredible luck and good fortune until at least March 2 as your finances and career finally take off. According to Demure, "You'll have major opportunities available for success in multiple life areas, such as your finances, love life, social life, etc."

But we're now in your zodiac season, Pisces, so "you'll finally be able to turn your life around and create a new life full of abundance," Demure wrote. "You'll have a massive glow-up."

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Despite having Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your sign since last year, much of that time the planet was retrograde, slowing down your good fortune. But Jupiter is now direct, and "you'll finally be able to move forward in life after you may have felt stuck, stagnant, and lost in life over the past four months," Demure wrote. "Life will finally pick up the pace and you'll be the luckiest of all the signs."

Expect massive opportunities to become readily available as you start advancing in all areas of your life. That said, be sure to keep a positive = mindset. If you truly want to grow, manifesting and applying yourself is a must.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, now that we've exited your exciting zodiac season, life may be feeling more lackluster than you got used to. But now, Demure explained that your luck and good fortune are making a turn for the better.

"You'll be in the spotlight," Demure wrote. "You'll be able to boost your reputation, gain attention and notoriety, perhaps even fame if that's what you're striving for."

However, this does require a little leg work and effort on your end! If you truly want to be acknowledged and magnetic, putting yourself out there is a must. When you do, "Your energy will be attractive and others will be drawn to you," Demure explained.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.