What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 21, Per A Tarot Card Reader

There's something for every zodiac sign in today's tarot card horoscope for February 21, 2025. We are in thinking mode as we feel the energy of the Moon in a learning and analytical sign. The Moon will spend a full day in Sagittarius and the Sun spends the day in Pisces.

Together these energies keep our mind pliable and our hearts open to learn. Find out what's in store for each zodiac sign on February 21, 2025, based on their daily tarot horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for February 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Is life tested you right now? You may feel pushed against your limitations in a particular area of life this week. However, tests do more than see your resolve.

They trigger a heroic energy within you that reveals unique skills and strengths you didn't know you had. See this momentary challenge as an invitation to something greater. You'll see how incredible you are, Aries, as a result.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

"Team work makes the dream work", Taurus. You are ready to be part of something bigger than you ever dared to dream.

You may find that you're able to accomplish so much more because of the collective strength and courage of the right people.

Surround yourself with brilliant minds and see how their collective smarts elevates your own social status, success and influence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Pool together your collective energy and strengths. You may not know who has the capacity to pitch in on an important project until you ask.

Be willing to consider the most unlikely person. Someone may have more time, resources, interest or desire than you realize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Things will settle down eventually with time. When you're in the middle of a stressful life stage it can feel like it will remain that way forever.

However, you may find that with each hour, day or moment that passes you're ability to work through the problem increases, and things begin to settle down.

Soon, you'll be beyond the tension and in a full state of calm. You may even forget how much this time bothered you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Saying goodbye to the things you once knew can be super sad and painful.

When you feel down about leaving a job, school or perhaps a situationship, consider what you're moving toward: a new life, happiness, hope and a better financial or emotional future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

It's time to enjoy life on your own terms. It's time to figure out what hobbies you'd like to do more frequently. Where might you find the time?

How might you incorporate your love for a particular craft with your busy schedule. Do you intend to turn this into a side gig or just do what you find enjoyable just for fun?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Are you a hopeless romantic? Today, your charming side comes out in the sweetest, most endearing ways. You may find it easy for you to show your romantic side with the right person.

Do you love to give flowers? Do you prefer a home made gift instead of something expensive and slightly predictable?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You can figure a complex problem out and arise to a smart and easy to implement solution. Have you worked on your pros and cons list?

Do you know what your objective is? Consider what you need and your long-term goals when you're ready to figure out what to do next.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Do you have a positive outlook? Optimism about the future is an attractive trait.

You may not know what you're up against now when it comes to getting something very important accomplished. However, a positive outlook will help you see what needs to be done and do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Keep a journal. Writing your thoughts down can help process any despair or negative energy you feel any time of day or night.

You can keep a physical journal to ponder life or use a digital one like voice memos or your Notes app on your cell phone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sudden crisis can strike without warning, but in your situation it may also be short and sweet.

A situation may work itself out in its own time. Don't be reactive. Wait and see what's happening next to get the big picture.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You hold sacred knowledge from the past, and it's not easy to know when or how to share your information.

Study your potential audience. Read studies. See what has been successful for you in the past and learn from it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.