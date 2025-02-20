Hard Work Finally Pays Off For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 21, 2025

A sincere feeling of deep pride and relief comes to us the moment when hard work finally pays off for three zodiac signs on February 21, 2025. Here comes Moon square Mercury in our horoscope for the day, and right on time, at that. This bit of astrology has a way with timing, and this day hits the spot for three zodiac signs, right on schedule

We won't be complaining about how nobody notices all the hard work we do. We are tired of hearing our complaints. Wouldn't it be nice to have no reason to complain again?

We welcome the Moon square Mercury transit, as the hard work pays off and the payoff starts to look like the right kind of thing. We trust in the universe at this point, and Virgo, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will know that if things have finally turned around for the better, then it's up to us to make it stay that way.

Hard work finally pays off for three zodiac signs on February 21, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

OK, you're ready for hard work to pay off. Yes, you're at your wit's end with your job, yet you've endured. It's not that you dislike your career, in fact, that's the best part — and you do it well. But you are also an essential part of the machinery that gets the important stuff done, and you deserve to be paid for your work.

Yes, of course, you are being paid but certainly not enough, not for the enormous amount of effort you put in. Don't worry any longer, Virgo; this amazing transit, Moon square Mercury, has a way of cutting right to the chase. You will be rewarded on February 21.

You aren't working in a vacuum. Your efforts are now being appraised as much more valuable than you or they ever considered, and this is the day that all that waiting finally cashes in for you. Mercury makes it happen, and fast.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Sometimes you wonder if all the hard work you've been doing is ever going to pay off. Will your bosses see the light, or if you'll be recognized for the intensity behind it? After all, it's not like what you do is easy; you're a pro, you know what you're doing and you do it well.

But you are also not confrontational and that sometimes has you getting the shorter stick. That's why the universe, on occasion, comes to our rescue with transits like Moon square Mercury, which influence how the day will go.

And on February 21, you'll see that all of that overthinking and repressed thought is suddenly met by approval and admiration. Oh yes, Libra, you have been seen and that can only lead to a powerful payoff in the long run.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The hard work you've put in isn't restricted to only your job, but the actual backbreaking labor of making things beautiful. You have done so many, many tasks, and all at the same time. You hardly have time for yourself, which is the main goal behind all of it.

On February 21, you'll see that because of the transit, Moon square Mercury, you finally hit a break. What you did to beautify your area now looks pristine and gorgeous, while the things you do at your job is equally as shiny.

Here's the good part: hard work finally pays off for you, Sagittarius, as your horoscope delivers the goods and lets you feel justified. You did it. Whatever you set out to do, you can finally say that you've accomplished all of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.