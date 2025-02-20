2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 21, 2025

Sure, it may be Pisces season, but starting February 21, 2025, our daily horoscope is focused on fire sign energy! The cosmos are serving up some hot, hot, hot energy full of abundance and luck for two zodiac signs and their astrology forecast.

On Friday, the Moon in the free-spirited Sagittarius forms a flirty trine with the bold Venus in Aries. We experience an unshakeable belief in the abundant, limitless possibilities that await us. The Moon, in astrology, represents our emotions, our instincts, and our inner world. When it’s in the dauntless, growth-oriented Jupiter-ruled sign of Sagittarius, our psychological landscape transforms into an uncharted map to explore.

Life just suddenly feels bigger when the Moon in Sagittarius. Like there’s something beyond that’s calling our name. We’re filled with an almost unquenchable thirst for knowledge, adventure and discovery. It’s like we want to take a leap of faith just to see where we land. Like we’re being called to seek; and we feel the need to chase the elusive in order to expand our understanding of the world and our place in it.

Then, there’s Venus in Aries, the planet of love, beauty, and of course, financial abundance — only now, she’s trading soft elegance for full-throttle pursuit. Venus in Aries is bold, fearless and unapologetic. She craves instant gratification and doesn’t waste time waiting for anything or anyone.

Like they say, when do we want it? Venus trine the Moon says we want it now. We’re feeling empowered to go after what we desire, no questions asked. The confidence is palpable — think stubborn, hard-headed determination.

Today's horoscope fuels Aries and Sagittarius zodiac signs so they can attract abundance and luck without hesitation and to grab what’s ours like it’s already right in front of us. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to take the leap — this is it. The universe is practically handing you the reins. What are you gonna do with them?

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on February 21, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, it’s as if the universe just hit with a cosmic triple dog dare — are you gonna take it? Today’s fiery Moon-Venus trine is basically your personal battle cry to go big or go home! With lucky Venus in your sign and the abundant Moon in the thrill-seeking Sagittarius, you’re all revved up, relentless and so over the mundane routines.

If life’s been feeling like a blank battlefield lately, today is your cue to start fresh and attract what your heart truly wants. You may not exactly have a plan with all the details. But, you don’t need one. You’ve got sheer willpower, unstoppable drive and the kind of luck that makes everything magically fall into place right when you need.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you’re all fired up and ready for a challenge. You’re on a quest for deep, inner knowing and you will not stop until you get it. Venus in your sign is hyping you up to embrace what you love and reach for all that you desire — whether it’s starting fresh in love (hi, Venus!), a career switch or saying yes to something totally unexpected that’s bound to make jaws drop.

You’re feeling that magnetic pull towards change, and you’re doing all that you need to in order to make it happen. And guess what? The right people are stepping up to help along the way: your ride-or-die besties, your hype squad or even those who unexpectedly go to bat for you and see your potential (even when you might not!). You’re assembling your winning, all-star team right now.

With Venus in your sign, you might also find yourself craving the deepest, most fulfilling relationships yet — and, shocker, you’re even willing to compromise to make it happen! But, stay sharp: don’t share your mountain with those who want to lie in your grass ’til it browns. You love making a strong impression, but the real flex lies in knowing who is truly in your corner.

So, the key to manifesting abundance today is to keep your presence as powerful as your punchlines. Staying centered will help you navigate social settings with confidence — without accidentally steamrolling over anyone in the process!

And, yeah, yeah, okay, we know you love a little (okay, a lot of) attention, but make sure people are seeing the real you, not just the boldest, loudest version of you. By the time this energy shifts and the Moon moves into Capricorn, you’ll realize you’ve picked up battle scars, inside jokes, and hard-won lessons that make you even bolder, wiser and that much more unstoppable.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re feeling absolutely unstoppable under today’s cosmic energy! You’ve got the gumption, the gall and all the balls to attract whatever abundance or luck you want — and you’re not gonna stop until you get it.

Like a centaur galloping at full speed, all the things that have been tugging at your heartstrings — whether it’s a confession of love or setting a boundary that will honor your inner child, you’re finally giving yourself the permission to communicate; and so be it!

With the Moon in your sign you’re ready to attract more abundance and luck into your life. You'll express your needs and have them be heard. But, just be careful not to put your foot in your mouth, OK? (typical Sag!).

All the rumination and reflections that have come to you while the Moon was in Scorpio for the last couple of days are finally ready to come to the surface. Just make sure your truth bombs don’t turn into an all-out stampede — especially if you’re trying to impress a certain someone.

But honestly? However it comes out is how it was meant to. Because today's abundance and luck are all about you — what you need, what you desire and what truly makes you feel alive. With the Moon in your sign, your emotions are intensified and they’re ready to help you resolve those sticky (mind) puzzles that you’ve left out on the table for weeks to come!

Plus, there’s Venus in Aries hyping you up, like that friend who’s always got an extra pair of laces when you go hiking. You’re exuding an effortless charm that just magnetizes attention right now — like freshly spray-tanned legs on Waikīkī beach!

You’re ready to chase the next big thing, whether it's that new triathlon group on Facebook you’ve been dying to join, an excuse to book that last-minute plane ticket or rekindling the magic in your relationship using a different perspective. Love might come with a little relationship drama right now, but let’s be honest — you love a little turbulence! (You’d rather have a bumpy ride than a boring one, right?!).

Today, you’re basically being called to do whatever sets your soul on fire — and makes your inner child smile. Whether that means picking back up on hobbies you abandoned, reconnecting with people who bring out your wildest, most unfiltered self or finally doing something your younger self dreamed about but never got the chance to.

With this Moon-Venus trine, the universe is basically tossing you the cosmic reins and telling you to run wild! Today is your day to revel in pure, unfiltered joy. And the more you lean into it? The better you’ll feel — inside and out.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.