If You Have This Rare Line On Your Palm, 5 'Big' Things Will Happen In Your Life

Palmistry, otherwise known as palm reading, is an ancient practice that involves analyzing the lines and shape of one's hand to predict their future

According to Gautam Kamboj, a certified astrologer with over 16 years of experience, one uncommon line found on some people's palms is especially telling — and incredibly lucky.

If you have this rare line on your palm, here are 5 big things that will happen in your life:

To determine if you have this line, put your palms together as if you are praying. "Try to make sure that you join [your hands] very evenly," Kamboj instructed. Then, look at your pointer fingers.

If you have a line on both pointer fingers that connects to make a vertical line when your palms are joined, then you do, in fact, have this rare line. Read on to learn how it will affect your life.

1. You will experience abundance.

"In palmistry, the index finger is for the planet Jupiter," Kamboj explained. So, if you have this rare line, "that means that the power of Jupiter in your life is very good."

In astrology, Jupiter is associated with abundance, growth, good luck, and prosperity. As such, anything you do, Kamboj said, from work and career to love and relationships, will be successful and abundant.

In the same vein, if you have this line on your palm, you are likely to be very ambitious. "You will have certain goals and objectives to achieve to make your life larger than what it is," he noted. "You will fulfill your dreams and desires."

2. You will find a supportive life partner.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

If you have this line, not only will you achieve your dreams but you will also find a supportive life partner with whom you achieve great respect, understanding, and communication. You are likely to have one successful marriage that lasts throughout your lifetime.

"Such people also have good business partners," Kamboj added.

3. You will have no health issues.

Generally, people with this line on their palms don't face many health problems or require much medication throughout their lives. They don't often get injured or need to visit the hospital either.

4. You will travel a lot.

Natee Meepian | Shutterstock

"Jupiter is a planet [that] is associated with long-distance journeys, foreign travels, [and] leisure trips," the astrology expert explained. So, if you have this line on your palm, you will likely do a lot of traveling throughout your lifetime. You might even move to another state or country.

"This line also indicates that you will make good connections in different places," Kamboj noted.

5. You will succeed in your career.

This line on your palm further indicates a successful career — one that brings in the big bucks, potentially even billions of dollars. You're likely to work as a visionary in a global business, Kamboj said, potentially one related to imports and exports. However, he also noted that people with this line are well suited to education and consultation.

If you have this line on your palm, but don't feel like your life thus far has been particularly abundant or lucky, Kamboj encouraged patience. The universe's time is often different than our own.

"Only when our time and the universe's time align with each other, like how you align [your] palms and it makes a single line," he said, will success really start in your life.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.