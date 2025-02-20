4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On February 21, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe on February 21, 2025. We are now under the astrological influence of Moon trine Venus, which brings the big, powerful signs that bring the expression, "When ya know, ya know," to life.

We know what we need to do, and there is no second guessing ourselves during Moon trine Venus. If it's a love concern, we'll know what to do. When you know, you know, and that only leaves room for action. Three zodiac signs will make a power grab toward success on Friday.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on February 21, 2025:

1. Taurus

There's something you've been keeping on the backburner of your mind and it more than likely has something to do with love, or rather, the love that presently isn't in your life. During Moon trine Venus, this thought will awaken and you'll want to do something about it.

February 21 presents you with powerful feelings, but it's not just power; it's a desire to act. You have someone in mind, and you're not all that into keeping them in the shadows any longer. This is a good day to reach out to them, Taurus.

The powerful sign from the universe may come as a flash of inspiration to you, in so much as this could be the day that you decide that this person needs to become a reality, rather than a closeted thought.

2. Gemini

While you'd love to see your love life run smoothly and romantically, the main concern during Moon trine Venus is something altogether unromantic: Business.

February 21 presents you with an eye-opening proposition, and it will read as a very powerful impetus for you to get going. You've wanted this kind of open door to more, more, more, and during Moon trine Venus, you will get it.

Now, it's time to ready your mind for success, Gemini. When it's finally staring you in the face, you need to act. It's one of those strike while the iron is hot moments, and on this day, you'll have the nerve to see it through.

3. Leo

For you, the idea of a powerful sign would have to be something that is so undeniably real and obvious that it leaves you no choice. On February 21, you'll receive that sign and it will have you on your feet, ready for action.

This is how you like to live your life; stagnating is no fun for you. Being lazy and relaxing is lovely, but you are well aware of just how addicting that can be, and what the consequences of that are.

During this beautiful cosmic event, Moon trine Venus will show you there's magic in movement. The more activity you engage in, the better your body feels, and that improves your mental state as well. Get up, get out, and move it!

4. Scorpio

February 21 invites you to make a power play at work, Scorpio. This could, potentially be a fantastic and lucrative day for you, but you have to be nimble and seize the opportunity when it makes itself available to you.

During Moon trine Venus, you can pursue that which you love, and in a work situation, what you may happen to love is money. That's fine and dandy, but why keep it a mere dream? The powerful sign of the day is all about grabbing the opportunity while it's there for you.

Should you get up the courage and fend for yourself during Moon trine Venus, then you will see rewards beyond your wildest dreams. So, essentially it's about nerve. Do you have the nerve, Scorpio? Of course, you do!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.