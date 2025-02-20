3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On February 21, 2025

Nothing like a little unexpected good fortune to suddenly come into our lives, and for three zodiac signs, let's just say that the astrological transit of Moon opposite Jupiter on February 21, 2025, is going to do us a good turn.

And we could readily use that goodness, couldn't we? Aries, Cancer, and Aquarius zodiac signs have been craving major change, and this day might just be the Friday it all takes a turn for the better. Moon opposite Jupiter in our daily horoscope shows us that while not every day is fantastic, they're certainly not all bad, either.

Advertisement

Things can turn around when you least expect them to. Fate steps in and you experience something unexpected that borders along the lines of good fortune and unintended luck.

On this day, it's all good, and no one is arguing that one. Moon opposite Jupiter opens the doors to friendships and opportunities. We decide how we're going to let the good fortune manifest in our lives, even if it arrives in a way that we hadn't planned.

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on February 21, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Well, there you are, minding your own business, not anticipating anything more than the daily grind — which is not such a bad thing — and boom, in comes unexpected good fortune. How nice. And how real, too.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, the world around you gets a chance to grow bigger. A windfall of opportunities that you didn't even think of suddenly come into view, and they seem to beckon you over.

What you didn't expect is now an option, and that option is great and you, being a smart and savvy Aries, will jump on that blessed opportunity and walk away feeling like you just made a million bucks. Nice going, Aries ... you attracted this fortuitous event, and good for you.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Fate smiles down on you where a good fortune and a golden opportunity comes your way. You are someone who is known to sit it out, even at your own expense. Sometimes you don't stand up and fight for yourself; you just let things happen and go the way of the status quo, and that way you don't get hurt.

On February 27 you have the influence of the Moon opposite Jupiter in your daily horoscope. Cancer, you may not have a choice as to whether you can make yourself invisible to the universe or not. Fate smiles down on you; only good can come of this delightful moment.

Advertisement

Because you expect nothing, when happenstance comes along, as it will be done on this day, you are all the more shocked by it, and in this case, that stroke of luck is will bring you joy and much relief, as well.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You do the same old moves over and over and you always get the same results, which is fine by you, because that's what you expect. No more, no less, and so when good fortune radically shows up for you, you stand back in amazement.

This transit, Moon opposite Jupiter on Friday, shows you that while you may expect sameness again and again, reliably, sameness isn't always the only option here. Jupiter's energy blasts open the gates to change, and you'll be happy it did.

You are now about to experience something wonderful, and unexpected. How nice for you, Aquarius. While you are a creature of habit, you'll certainly find that this twist of fortune has you willing to try something new. Kismet!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.