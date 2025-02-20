Communication is a primary theme in our daily love horoscope for February 21, 2025. Mercury in the zodiac sign Pisces will align with retrograde Mars in Cancer on Friday, creating an opportune time for healthy and productive conversations. With the Sun and Mercury both in Pisces, you are looking to express your most heartfelt desires so that you can progress a relationship or embrace any necessary changes.

Advertisement

Pisces is the most romantic sign of the zodiac, and so this will help you speak with love rather than saying something you don’t mean. As Mercury in Pisces aligns with retrograde Mars in Cancer, you will be in a position to be clear and vulnerable about what you want, or how you have been feeling.

This clarity will inspire you or you and your partner to create a clear path forward that will help inspire growth and a deeper sense of unconditional love in your relationship. Communication truly is the foundation for your relationship.

It’s not that actions don’t matter, but a relationship is about how you and your partner relate to one another. How you express yourself, and work through conflict become essential to making a relationship last or setting the tone for a new connection. When you can clearly and vulnerably express yourself, then you also will be speaking the language of love.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on February 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Transparency helps to heal sweet Aries. You don’t have to censor yourself with what you think your partner wants to hear, or what you perceive they have space for.

Whether you are sharing your dreams or fears about the future, you owe it to yourself and them to be transparent. You must allow yourself to speak on what you’ve been keeping within. It doesn’t matter if it feels logical.

You’re not going to make your fears come true by speaking to them out loud, but you will help bring you and your partner closer together.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be inspired to share your deepest feelings, Taurus. You may find yourself overcome with emotion today, as you feel an onset of intense gratitude.

It doesn’t mean that there still aren’t aspects of your relationship you may want to improve, but that today you will realize that this connection in your life does deserve to be saved.

Make sure that you’re not avoiding these feelings or tell yourself all the reasons why they don’t matter. Embrace the gratitude and love you have for your relationship and use it to have a conversation with your partner. Gratitude can heal almost any disconnect.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stand up for what you deserve, dear Gemini. Standing up doesn’t need to be done in anger or frustration, but instead through honesty. In your relationship, it’s not that your partner doesn’t value you, or that they’ve been consciously treating you poorly.

There are some fundamental differences in how you and your partner approach a relationship. Yet this doesn’t mean your connection is doomed, but you do need to stand up and articulate what you need.

Try to pay attention to your emotional needs rather than anything material, as this conversation needs to center on how to ensure you are feeling valued moving forward.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to assert yourself, Cancer. You may need to express yourself in ways that feel harsh or foreign, but it is for an important reason. It feels like there is a person in your life, potentially an ex that you’re still trying to be friends with.

This person may say that they want the best for you but that’s only if you do what they want you to. As you are beginning to move toward a new beginning in your life, you will need to assert yourself with this person and anyone else that stands in your way.

You must become apologetic about the direction you want to take your life in and the new love you are attracting.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the unexpected, dear Leo. There is a truth that you will hear today which will challenge the plans that you’ve made in your romantic life. This may be something you realize about yourself, or something that you discover about your partner.

While your romantic life has been going well, this may serve to create pause in your relationship. You don’t need to react to something as soon as it happens though, and it may actually be better if you wait to take action on what you hear.

Just be sure you’re not avoiding anything so that you can move forward with confidence – regardless of what you decide.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a chance on love, sweet Virgo. You have been on a quest for love. You are ready and have been bravely putting yourself out there and trying your best to leave that comfort zone behind.

But in your process of searching for love, you may have overlooked someone who is close to you. This person may be your friend, or just in your social circle. They’ve heard you talking about what you want but have kept their feelings to themselves until now.

Try to hold space for this unexpected possibility, as the connection you both already have would make for the perfect foundation in a relationship.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must prioritize your dreams, dearest Libra. You have been called to start prioritizing your dreams over other facets of your life.

While this is a recurring theme, today’s energy will have you stepping up to make changes in your life. These changes may involve you relocating or shifting something within your personal life.

By embracing this process, you will be attracting someone new into your life – if you’re not looking. Of course, if you’re happy in your relationship, then make sure you’re honoring your boundaries – otherwise, let yourself enjoy where this connection leads you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

An ending can be something to celebrate, Scorpio. You’ve thought long and hard about what to do with a particular relationship in your life.

This connection wasn’t necessarily romantic but may have been an ex that you kept close, or someone that you’ve lived with. As much as you’ve been afraid of change, you are now ready to finally take action. Let yourself speak your truth, and embrace the freedom that it brings.

You are beginning a brand-new journey in your life, but you must let yourself walk away from what no longer resonates. Hold space for all of your feelings but let yourself celebrate an end that you’ve worked hard to achieve.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to make amends, Sagittarius. You’ve been having a great deal of regret recently involving a relationship that ended.

While you were confident in your decision to walk away, that has shifted, as you’ve started to change your perspective.

You have taken time and embraced themes of healing and growth which have benefited your process. As you have adopted a mature and healthier perspective on love – you now want this ex back.

Just because this relationship is in the past, doesn’t mean you can’t make amends. Whether it’s in-person or via email, try to reach out and say what you have to say as it could end up making all the difference.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your feelings lead you, Capricorn. Try to silence your obligations and responsibilities today. Call out of work or simply make sure to finish up early so that you can create beneficial quality time with your partner.

Use this time together for you to talk about the future of your relationship not from a logical standpoint, but an emotional one. While you may want to spend your life together with this person, you need to let them know why.

They have wanted to develop a stronger commitment with you, but they also want to know why you love them. By expressing yourself in this way you can finally see that shift you’ve been waiting for.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start planning the future you want, Aquarius. You don’t always need to wait for your partner to make the first move. It’s understandable that you need to see your partner take the initiative, but that’s not the same thing as waiting on them.

Try to be clear in what you are asking for, and most importantly, don’t wait around for anyone. Be transparent, but then also move forward with your plans.

If they are the person for you, they will catch up and if not, then you are moving in the direction of the love that’s meant for you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love will find you when you’re being yourself, Pisces. Let go of the overthinking and try to tune back into your spiritual side. This part of you doesn’t just help you to tap into the guidance of the universe, but also your inner creative muse.

You’ve been doing amazing things with all of your lessons recently, but you can’t let yourself forget who you are at your core. When you can focus your energy on what it means to simply be yourself, then it will be easier to attract love into your life.

If you are currently in a relationship, be mindful of your partner trying to limit your dreams or squash your spirit – as you may need to protect yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.