5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 21, 2025

On February 21, 2025 five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes due to Venus in Aries. Who will benefit the most from the astrology forecast of the day? Scorpio, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Libra, but before we look at their horoscopes, here's the astrology forecast for everyone.

Venus in Aries reveals a need to be bolder and braver in your life pursuits. Carve the paths that don't exist or manifest them into existence! Don't let your fears hold you back. This fiery Venus may not be the most natural placement for the planet of love, but it's a trailblazer in fire, whether in romance, arts, or even pop culture.

Venus in Aries likes to burst stereotypes when it comes to life and love. So what can you do on this day to embrace this message? Where do you find yourself stereotyping your own self or being stereotyped by others? How can you shed those limiting beliefs?

Journal about it for more clarity and perhaps some powerful answers that use the day's positive horoscope energy. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on February 21, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on February 21, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 3 - 4 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Friday is all about how you use your unique traits to create and bring to life in this world. Focus on your hobbies and you will find gold (whether metaphorical or literal). With Sun in Pisces in your corner, your creative spirit and intuitive gifts are entwined.

Try to end the day on a positive note by doing something silly and purposeless. It will help you rejuvenate your soul after all the focused efforts. This can even be munching on some butter popcorn while enjoying a silly movie.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday is all about what you bring to the table in the teams you work on or collaborate with. Focus on that and you won't dilute your unique gifts in the middle of noise. With Mercury and Saturn in Pisces in your corner, a little bit of mindfulness and patience will go a long way.

Also, make sure to get good rest and sleep. It will be vital for what's to come in the near future and help you recharge your batteries to the fullest.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Friday is all about the love you bring to others through your relationship with them. Make time for those who are important to you in your busy schedule, and don't just give them the crumbs. With Mars retrograde in Cancer and Pluto in Aquarius showing up for you, intriguing insights and heartfelt moments await.

Now's also a great time to enjoy a bubble bath and just stretch out your muscles. A glass of your favorite drink and maybe some scented candles will be excellent too!

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Virgo: 9 a.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Friday is all about focusing inward and discovering what talents exists within yourself. Whether it's an idea that's been on your mind for a while, an old wound that needs to be healed, or just a conversation with your inner self, with Neptune in Pisces in your corner, truly extraordinary things will emerge when you make time for yourself and reflect.

You can also play some good music to help you get in the zone. Journaling alongside this will help you retain what you discover.

5. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Taurus

Best time of the day for Libra: 11 a.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Friday is all about trying something new in the arena of hobbies and food. With Moon in Sagittarius here for you, intriguing experiences will turn into stories that you can share with your friends on your next night out. Plus, an interesting life is the fastest ticket to being the social butterfly wherever you go.

If you feel called to, zip off a few random texts to your best friend as a way to bring the laughs and spontaneity to the table. You may just find yourself going on an adventure you couldn't have known about before.

